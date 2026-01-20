403
Rutte hails progress to secure peace in Ukraine
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday welcomed what he described as meaningful progress on the practical steps needed to achieve a just and durable end to the war in Ukraine, following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris.
Rutte commended the United States for its efforts to advance peace and praised allied countries for their commitment to providing security guarantees, according to a NATO statement. While acknowledging the significant support already delivered to Ukraine by allies and partners, he stressed that continued assistance remains essential as Kyiv faces ongoing Russian attacks.
The Paris meeting, co-hosted on Tuesday by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, focused on security guarantees and sustained support for Ukraine. It brought together leaders and senior officials from 35 countries, alongside representatives from NATO, the European Union, and Ukraine.
During the talks, the United States and its European partners agreed to set up a ceasefire monitoring mechanism for Ukraine, to be led by Washington. The initiative is part of a broader package of security guarantees intended to help secure a lasting peace.
