Trump Shares Macron’s Messages on Greenland and Gaza
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump released screenshots of communications from French President Emmanuel Macron that questioned his push to acquire Greenland and extended an invitation for dinner in Paris later in the week.
In the messages, Macron wrote to Trump: "My friend, We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland," according to the screenshots posted on Trump’s Truth Social account with the caption: "Note from President Emmanuel Macron, of France:".
Macron further added, "Let us try to build great things," while suggesting a G7 gathering in Paris on Thursday afternoon. He noted, "I can invite the ukrainians, the danish, the syrians and the russians in the margins."
Earlier, Trump dismissed comments attributed to Macron that he would not participate in the international Board of Peace focused on the Gaza conflict. Trump responded with threats of heavy tariffs. When asked by a journalist, Trump said: "Did he say that? Well, nobody wants him because he's going to be out of office very soon."
He continued: "I'll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he'll join, but he doesn't have to join. I mean, if he said that — you're probably giving it to me a little bit differently — but if he actually did say that."
Meanwhile, a French broadcaster, citing sources close to Macron, reported on Monday that the French president does not intend to accept Trump’s invitation to join the board, citing worries that the US-led initiative extends beyond Gaza and could weaken the principles and framework of the UN.
