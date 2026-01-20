Chord Board Morphs into MOTIFLUX: A Muse Interface for the Next Generation of Creators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anaheim, CA, USA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHORD BOARD LLC today announced the rebranding of its new MIDI software/app to the“Muse Interface” now known as MOTIFLUX, which lets users of all skill levels enjoy the power and fun of creating music without AI.





MOTIFLUX allows even novice users to easily create beats and songs very quickly all with one-finger simplicity. MOTIFLUX will be demonstrated at the upcoming 2026 NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA Jan 22-24, 2026, Booth 10407.

“We realized we weren't just building a chord tool,” said Akiva Shapiro, founder of MOTIFLUX.“We were building a way to translate emotion into sound in real time.” Shapiro continued,“The name 'Chord Board' got us in the door. MOTIFLUX kicks it off the hinges.”

MOTIFLUX works across DAWs, plug-ins and hardware rigs with its custom chord layouts, expressive controls and real-time motif shaping all driven by the users' hands and instincts.





Availability

MOTIFLUX is available as a music software platform designed to support learning, performance, and music creation through instinct, motion, and real-time interaction.

The platform is offered in multiple editions, including Student, Pro, Pro plus Hand Board, Pro plus Beta Beat Board, and Pro Complete. Each edition is structured to support different stages of musical development, from early exploration to advanced creative control.

The company has also noted a rebranding initiative, under which a promotional code associated with the NAMM 2026 event applies a price adjustment to Pro editions for a limited period.

MOTIFLUX is provided as a VST3 and AU plugin compatible with major digital audio workstations, as well as a standalone application for Mac, iPad, and Windows.

About CHORD BOARD, LLC

CHORD BOARD LLC is a New York–based music technology company founded by Akiva Shapiro, also known as Motiflux Man. The company is the creator of MOTIFLUX, a patented and reimagined music-making platform for Mac, iOS, and Windows that transforms how music is learned, played, and created. Built on the belief that music should be felt before it is explained, MOTIFLUX replaces traditional theory-first instruction with an instinct-driven, hands-on interface that enables songwriting, sequencing, and performance through motion, touch, and real-time interaction, often with a single finger. CHORD BOARD, LLC designs tools for players of all skill levels, from first-time creators to seasoned musicians, with a singular goal: to make musical expression immediate, accessible, and alive.

Bonus: The Origin Story

Motiflux Man. The Comic Chapter One tells the origin story of the system, the signal, and the spark that started it all. Chapter One is available here.





Chord Board Morphs into MOTIFLUX: A Muse Interface for the Next Generation of Creators

