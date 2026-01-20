Alignment Health Appoints Adnan Mansour As Chief Digital Officer To Accelerate AI-Driven Growth And Technology Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry veteran brings decades of experience in artificial intelligence, digital transformation and large-scale technology operations to support Alignment's next phase of growth

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health, an award-winning Medicare Advantage (MA) company, today announced the appointment of Adnan Mansour as chief digital officer, an executive leadership role that unifies the company's technology and information functions to drive scalable growth and continued innovation.

Mansour, formerly senior vice president and chief information officer at Optum Insight – the data, analytics and managed services division of UnitedHealth Group – brings decades of experience leading global IT and engineering teams and embedding artificial intelligence (AI) into complex health care systems. Effective Jan. 19, Mansour reports to Alignment Health founder and CEO John Kao.

As chief digital officer, Mansour will scale Alignment's digital capabilities and expand the impact of its AI-powered AVA® platform, which for more than a decade has delivered real-time insights to improve care quality and outcomes for seniors.

“This is a strategic inflection point for Alignment,” said Kao.“As we fast-track growth over the next five years, investing in our people and capabilities will be central to our strategy. Adnan's ability to scale technology and embed AI into complex health care systems positions us to continue leading the industry in the use of data to empower exceptional clinical care at scale.”

Alignment recently announced its Jan.1 health plan membership of approximately 275,300, representing 31% year-over-year growth following a strong annual enrollment period. The addition of Mansour as chief digital officer underscores Alignment's strategy to scale responsibly, strengthen its technology foundation and deliver high-quality care and outcomes for seniors nationwide.

“Joining Alignment at this pivotal moment is an exciting challenge and opportunity,” said Mansour.“I look forward to working with John and the leadership team to expand access to high-quality care for our members and to strengthen support for our provider partners.”

Mansour most recently led Optum Insight's global payer market technology organization, overseeing 2,000+ engineers and AI experts and more than 300 applications supporting analytics and operational workflows for hospitals, insurers and government agencies. He also drove AI innovation at Change Healthcare, launching 20+ production AI applications and securing numerous U.S. patents. Earlier in his career, he held senior technology and product management roles at GE Digital and GE Power, where he spearheaded industrial Internet of Things and digital transformation initiatives.

Mansour holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Michigan and a bachelor's degree from Queen's University in Kingston, Canada.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health's mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit .

