Gogo AI Network Portfolio Company Algo8 Commences Phase 1 Multi-Plant Deployment With Global Tire Manufacturer Approximately $4.0M Initial Contract Plus Potential Recurring Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGo AI Network Inc. (CSE: GOGO) (OTC: GOGAF) (FSE: 4E9) (the“Company” or“GoGo”) is pleased to provide a corporate update on a meaningful commercial milestone achieved by Algo8, one of GoGo's core portfolio companies.

Algo8, an enterprise industrial artificial intelligence company focused on manufacturing, infrastructure, and large-scale operational systems, has commenced Phase 1 implementation of a multi-plant digital transformation initiative with a global tire manufacturer (customer name withheld for confidentiality). The engagement is designed to enhance manufacturing efficiency and improve Gross Value Added (“GVA”)-a measure of plant-level value creation-through the application of advanced AI-driven production systems.

Highlights



Phase 1 deployment underway at one manufacturing facility; blueprinting completed at an additional site to support multi-plant rollout.

Initial contract value of approximately $4.0 million.

Upon full deployment, expected annual maintenance and support fees equal to 18% of the initial contract value (approximately $0.72 million per year), payable quarterly for a five-year term.

Customer is a publicly listed, large-cap global industrial manufacturer with market capitalization in excess of approximately $2.8 billion. Deployment targets an estimated 8%–15% increase in GVA over a multi-year horizon, subject to execution, expansion, and operating conditions.

Project Overview

The project is currently in active deployment at one manufacturing facility, with blueprinting successfully completed at an additional site, and is structured to scale across multiple plants through a standardized architecture. The solution integrates artificial intelligence, digitization, real-time analytics, and centralized data infrastructure to enable continuous operational optimization.

Based on current modeling and performance benchmarks, management estimates the deployment could target an estimated 8%–15% increase in GVA over a multi-year horizon, subject to execution, expansion, and operating conditions.

Key Technology Components



AI-driven production scheduling and sequencing

Plant-wide digitization and dynamic resource optimization

Digital twins and generative AI workflows for predictive insights and root-cause analysis

Centralized data lake and real-time data integration

AI-powered anomaly detection and predictive maintenance alerts

Workforce and asset utilization optimization

Advanced analytics, dashboards and operational reporting Cybersecurity and data integrity safeguards

Operational Impact Objectives



Increased production yield and reduced waste

Improved On-Time and In-Full (OTIF) delivery performance

Enhanced Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) Lower unit costs through improvements in quality, inventory turnover, and labor efficiency

Commercial Terms



Initial contract value: approximately $4.0 million.

Maintenance & support: upon full deployment, annual fee equal to 18% of the initial contract value (approximately $0.72 million per year), payable quarterly for five years.

Total contracted and recurring revenue potential (initial + five-year support): approximately $7.6 million, subject to full deployment and other terms and conditions. Customer: publicly listed, large-cap global industrial manufacturer with market capitalization in excess of approximately $2.8 billion (name withheld for confidentiality).

The engagement is structured to scale across multiple plants, which may expand the commercial opportunity over time.

“This contract represents a meaningful validation of Algo8's industrial AI platform and our ability to deploy at scale for large, global manufacturers,” said Nandan Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of Algo8.“Beyond the initial contract value, the long-term maintenance component underscores the durability of our technology and supports our strategy of building high-quality, recurring revenue with blue-chip, enterprise customers.”

“This contract reflects a deliberate decision by a global industrial leader to address complex, system-level manufacturing challenges through AI-driven transformation,” said Nandan Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of Algo8.“Our focus is on delivering measurable, sustained operational outcomes while respecting the complexity, reliability requirements, and criticality of large-scale industrial environments. The long-term nature of this program underscores the customer's confidence in our platform and execution approach.”

Strategic Relevance to GoGo AI Network

GoGo AI Network's investment strategy focuses on identifying, investing in, and supporting applied artificial intelligence companies with enterprise-grade customers, defensible technology, and scalable revenue models. Algo8's continued execution with global industrial customers advances this strategy and underscores the portfolio's ability to convert enterprise deployments into contracted revenue and long-term recurring support revenue, supporting long-term value creation for GoGo shareholders.

