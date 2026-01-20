Cloud Migration And AI Tools Propel Growth In Hospitality Software Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Hospitality Property Management Software market is poised for growth with opportunities in cloud migration, AI-enhanced revenue tools, and API-driven ecosystems. Rapid cloud adoption among SMEs, accelerated by subscription models and ease of integration, broadens the market. Asia-Pacific leads growth, while legacy system challenges persist.

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospitality Property Management Software (PMS) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Hospitality Property Management Software (PMS) market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating its size to reach USD 2.44 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.05% from 2026. This upsurge is fueled by the transformation from legacy systems to advanced cloud-based solutions and the integration of artificial intelligence tools for revenue management. The shift to cloud deployment has notably redefined cost structures, eliminating the need for on-premise hardware and cutting integration time through API-first architectures. Such advancements have allowed independent hotels and homestay operators to adopt modules once exclusive to global chains, thereby expanding the total addressable market and intensifying competition. In parallel, digitalization initiatives in Asia-Pacific and a focus on advanced features in North America value have bolstered the PMS market's geographic growth.

Market Trends and Insights

Growing Adoption Among Small and Medium Scale Properties Small operators increasingly view PMS solutions not as optional upgrades, but as strategic imperatives. Subscription-based pricing and simplified onboarding have catalyzed this shift, with independent hotels noting substantial revenue increases after cloud PMS implementations. These solutions, which integrate channel management with guest-experience functionalities, help SMEs redirect capital towards marketing and innovation, enhancing brand viability. Vendors have expedited feature adoption across lower-tier properties by introducing self-service implementation wizards, contributing to market expansion.

Shift to Cloud-Based SaaS Models Cloud-native PMS suites offer substantial advantages, including automatic updates, security, and high-level compliance, while eliminating the need for hardware refresh cycles. High-profile migrations demonstrate the feasibility of transitioning even enterprise-level portfolios swiftly. Cloud solutions enhance decision-making through real-time analytics, centralize disaster recovery, ease audit processes, and reduce insurance costs. These models support a shift from capex-heavy deployment to predictable subscription plans, further accelerating market penetration.

Integration Challenges with Legacy Systems Many heritage properties still rely on outdated, bespoke systems, complicating seamless data exchange. The integration of these systems often exceeds budgetary constraints and prolongs timelines, deterring timely upgrades despite evident return on investment (ROI). To address these challenges, vendors are expanding low-code integration tools, though gaps persist, limiting near-term market growth.

Key Market Dynamics



AI-driven revenue-management add-ons boosting ROI

API-first, composable PMS architectures unlocking innovation Rising OTA API-fee structures increasing total ownership costs

Segment and Geography Analysis

Cloud platforms accounted for 64.92% of the market value in 2025, with projections indicating continued growth, driven by scalability and reduced maintenance costs. Cloud deployments are expected to capture a market size of USD 2.02 billion by 2031, powered by global content-delivery networks and continuous feature updates. Despite strict data sovereignty regulations sustaining on-premise installations in select regions, cloud elasticity offers invaluable flexibility during demand fluctuations, significantly contributing to market growth.

North America remains a robust market due to longstanding vendor relationships and advanced feature adoption, while Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, spurred by expanding hotel pipelines and government-backed digital initiatives. Europe's regulatory landscape, particularly ESG and data-privacy requirements, continues to shape PMS acquisition strategies.

Key Companies



Oracle Corporation

Infor, Inc.

Agilysys, Inc.

Mews Systems B.V.

Planet Payment Group Holdings Limited

StayNTouch, Inc.

Cloudbeds, LLC

Maestro PMS (Northwind Canada Inc.)

Springer-Miller Systems, LLC

Guestline Limited

innRoad, Inc.

AppFolio, Inc.

RMS Cloud (RMS (Aust) Pty Ltd)

Hotelogix (HMS InfoTech Pvt. Ltd.)

Protel Hotelsoftware GmbH

RoomKeyPMS (NSightUSA)

SkyTouch Technology, Inc.

Sabre Hospitality Solutions, LLC

Frontdesk Anywhere, Inc. Clock Software Ltd.

