Ethos Announces Launch Of Initial Public Offering
Ethos intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol“LIFE.”
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Barclays, Citigroup, and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as additional book-running managers. Citizens Capital Markets, William Blair, and Baird are acting as co-managers.
The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at...; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at... and....
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Ethos
Ethos is a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to protect families by democratizing access to life insurance and empowering agents at scale. With its robust three-sided technology platform, Ethos is transforming the life insurance experience for consumers, agents, and carriers alike. Ethos offers instant, accessible products and a seamless online process that requires no medical exams and just a few health questions; it eliminates traditional barriers, making it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families. Ethos is redefining how life insurance is bought, sold, and underwritten.
