Nine Dead in China Factory Blast
(MENAFN) Nine people have died following a catastrophic industrial explosion at a steel facility in northern China, a news agency confirmed Tuesday.
The deadly incident unfolded Sunday at a Baogang United Steel plant located in Baotou, a western city within Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A massive spherical storage tank—measuring 650 cubic meters and filled with pressurized steam and saturated water—ruptured violently.
Eighty-four people suffered injuries in the blast, with five remaining in critical condition, the state news outlet reported. The majority of casualties experienced relatively minor trauma, primarily facial lacerations and soft tissue damage.
Operations at the industrial complex have ceased entirely. Municipal officials have mandated comprehensive safety audits across all industrial and commercial facilities throughout Baotou.
A special investigative task force assembled by regional authorities is working to establish what triggered the explosion and who bears responsibility. Officials confirmed that legal action has already been initiated against company-linked individuals, though specific charges were not disclosed.
The incident highlights ongoing industrial safety challenges in China's heavy manufacturing sector, where rapid expansion has occasionally outpaced regulatory oversight.
