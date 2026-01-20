Realme P4 Power With 10,001Mah Battery To Launch In India On January 29

New Delhi:The Indian launch of the Realme P4 Power smartphone, featuring a 10,001mAh battery, has been announced. The Realme P4 Power will be introduced on January 29 at 12 PM Indian time. Realme claims the handset, which comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and AI features, can be used for one and a half days on a single charge and offers over 31 days of standby. The Realme P4 Power is India's first smartphone with a ten-thousand mAh battery.

Realme P4 Power: Features in detail

According to Realme officials, the Realme P4 Power will provide excellent gaming performance, accurate frame rates, and a heat management system. The Realme P4 Power phone, launching in the Indian market on January 29, can be purchased through the Realme e-store and Flipkart. The Realme P4 Power mobile phone will be available in Transsilver, Transorange, and Transblue colors.

According to the information on the microsite that appeared on Flipkart, the Realme P4 Power will be a smartphone with a display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and 6500 nits peak brightness. The screen supports HDR10+ and Netflix HDR viewing. The Realme P4 Power phone will also have a Dipervision+ AI chip, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX880 sensor, and a wide-angle camera. Along with the 10,001mAh battery, Realme will provide 80W wired and 27W reverse charging. The weight of the Realme P4 Power will be 219 grams.

Realme P4 Power: AI Features

The Realme P4 Power phone will run on the Realme UI 7.0 interface based on Android 16. The company promises three years of Android updates and four years of security patches for this 5G phone. The Realme P4 Power will also offer features like AI White Meesa, AI Style Me, and AI Smart Reply.