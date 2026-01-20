Quavo Names 2026 Trust In Banking Award Winners Recognizing Dispute Resolution Excellence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quavo, Inc. (“Quavo”), the leading AI disputes technology partner and strategic advisor for financial institutions, today announced the winners of its second annual Trust in Banking Awards. Building on the inaugural program launched last year, Quavo once again honors eight financial institutions and technology companies that demonstrated superior performance throughout 2025 in the most critical trust-building areas of disputes: speed, transparency, customer satisfaction, convenience, efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility.

Quavo's 2026 Trust in Banking Award Winners:



Resolution Rockstar Award – Desert Financial Credit Union

Recognized for achieving exceptional speed in resolving disputes, providing timely decisions to account holders.

Customer Confidence Award – Old National Bank

Honored for maintaining a low reopen rate, reflecting a high satisfaction rate with investigation outcomes.

Swift Solver Award – Altura Credit Union

Celebrated for delivering provisional credits swiftly, ensuring account holders feel financially secure.

Trailblazer in Trust Award – America First Credit Union

Acknowledged for excelling in first-call resolutions, providing immediate relief and resolution to account holders.

Service Simplified Award - Branch App

Recognized for simplifying the claims filing process by delivering a digital-first experience built to meet account holders where they are.

Efficiency Excellence Award – ADP (Two-Time Winner)

A repeat honoree, ADP is recognized for its exceptional operational efficiency and productivity in managing disputes, setting a consistent standard for high-quality account holder experiences.

Accuracy Advocate Award – First National Bank of Omaha (Two-Time Winner)

A repeat honoree, FNBO is honored for its high success rate in chargeback disputes, demonstrating a commitment to fighting for account holders. Flexibility in Action Award – BECU

Celebrated for adopting innovative technology with a steadfast focus to empower internal teams and elevate the member experience.



“We are committed to disrupting the fraud and disputes industry through measurable results,” said CEO and Co-Founder Joseph McLean.“The Trust in Banking Awards recognize organizations that are redefining what's possible by delivering superior dispute experiences, strengthening account holder relationships, and advancing transparency through smarter automation and clear, measurable outcomes.”

The 2026 award recipients were selected based on expanded and refined key performance indicators that measure sustained excellence and year-over-year performance across each award category. Quavo congratulates this year's honorees for their measurable achievements and for setting a higher standard for trust, accountability, and operational performance across the financial services industry.

To learn more about Quavo's mission to restore financial trust by simplifying fraud and disputes, visit .

About Quavo, Inc.

Quavo is a leading technology partner and strategic advisor, helping financial institutions (FIs) build trust-driven customer relationships through faster, more transparent dispute resolutions. Our mission is to restore financial trust by simplifying fraud and disputes. Quavo's award-winning technology automates the entire dispute lifecycle, from intake to resolution. FIs can pair this end-to-end solution with our expert-led back-office investigation team in one turnkey managed service. Scalable for institutions of all sizes, Quavo's solutions reduce losses, ensure compliance, and enhance customer loyalty. Learn more at .

