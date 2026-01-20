Auddia Launches Discovr Radio, Redefining Artist Discovery In Radio Streaming And Provides Update On Merger

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Platform goes live January 20 with initial pilot of 300 customers and phased expansion tied to faidr user growth

Merger process to form McCarthy Finney continuing to progress towards execution of definitive documents

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW) (“Auddia” or the“Company”), an AI first technology company that has built a proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification to reinvent how consumers engage with audio, today announced the official product launch of Discovr Radio, its AI-powered artist and label promotion platform.

Discovr Radio will officially go live on January 20, beginning with an initial pilot group of approximately 300 customers. Following launch, the Company plans to onboard additional customers on a weekly basis, with expansion paced by overall user growth across Auddia's flagship faidr app.

Discovr Radio introduces a new model for music discovery in radio streaming by allowing artists and labels to insert music directly into AM/FM streaming feeds during traditional ad slots. Powered by Auddia's proprietary AI Placement Engine, the platform intelligently matches songs to listeners based on contextual, behavioral, and listening data, delivering guaranteed plays while preserving a seamless listener experience.

“Discovr Radio represents a major evolution in how artists can reach radio audiences in a measurable and meaningful way,” said Theo Romeo, Chief Marketing Officer of Auddia.“This launch moves Discovr from concept to reality, giving artists guaranteed exposure while listeners discover new music that's actually relevant to them.”

At launch, Discovr Radio will be integrated directly into the faidr app, which serves as the platform's first distribution partner. faidr listeners can engage with Discovr-powered songs in real time by liking or disliking tracks, visiting artist profiles, and exploring new music without interrupting their listening experience.

The Discovr Radio platform also includes a dedicated Artist Portal, where participating artists and labels can access detailed performance analytics, listener engagement insights, and campaign-level reporting such as total and partial plays, skips, likes/dislikes, listens by location and station, and cost-per-play.

“Our goal with Discovr Radio is to align the interests of listeners, artists, and the radio ecosystem,” said Jeff Thramann, CEO of Auddia.“By combining AI-driven placement, guaranteed plays, and transparent analytics, we're creating a scalable discovery engine that benefits everyone involved.”

The initial pilot phase is designed to refine platform performance, optimize campaign outcomes, and gather real-world insights from early customers. As faidr's user base continues to grow, Discovr Radio will expand accordingly, onboarding new artists and labels each week. Visit for more information.

The Company continues to make progress in its merger discussions as it works toward execution of definitive documents. The non-binding LOI was recently extended through the end of January to accommodate completion of the process. Shortly after executing a binding merger agreement, the Company will begin reporting on the details of the merger to include filing a comprehensive S-4. The merger is aimed at repositioning Auddia as a holding company named McCarthy Finney trading under the symbol MCFN. McCarthy Finney will be focused on delivering AI and web3 capabilities to its subsidiaries, one of which will be Auddia.

For additional information visit AUUD Overview Deck Website Final 25

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio, is reinventing not only how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content but also how artists and labels promote their music and gain access to mainstream radio audiences. Auddia's Discovr Radio is the first music-promotion platform to deliver artists guaranteed exposure to radio listeners. Auddia's flagship audio superapp, called faidr, delivers multiple industry firsts, including:



Ad-free listening on any AM/FM radio station



Content skipping across any AM/FM station



One-touch skipping of entire podcast ad breaks

Integrated artist discovery experiences

For more information, visit .

