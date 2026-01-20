Smart Share Global Limited Receives Nasdaq Notice Related To Filing Of Its Interim Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM) (“Energy Monster” or the“Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced that it received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market dated January 14, 2026 (the“Letter”), notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it did not timely file a Form 6-K containing an interim balance sheet and income statement for its fiscal half-year ended June 30, 2025 (the“Required Filing”). In accordance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Letter to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Listing Rules. If Nasdaq accepts the plan, it may grant the Company an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Required Filing's due date, or June 29, 2026, to regain compliance.

The Letter has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market, which will continue trading under the symbol“EM.” However, if the Company fails to regain compliance with the Rule, the Company's Class A ordinary shares will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

About Smart Share Global Limited

Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM), or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The Company is a leading provider of mobile device charging service in China with an extensive network of partners powered by its own advanced service platform. The Company provides mobile device charging service through its shared power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster's cabinets to release the power banks. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 9.6 million power banks in 1,279,900 POIs across more than 2,200 counties and county-level districts in China.

Safe Harbor Statement

