Lucidworks Introduces AI-Powered Data Enrichment To Improve Search, Discovery, And Revenue For Ecommerce

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks, the leader in AI-powered search and discovery, today announced the availability of Lucidworks Data Enrichment, a new feature of the Lucidworks Platform that automatically enriches product data using multimodal generative AI.

Incomplete or inconsistent product data is a leading cause of poor search performance. Up to 30% of searches fail because of missing attributes, weak keywords, or ambiguous categories. Lucidworks Data Enrichment solves this problem by analyzing product images and existing text, then automatically generating disambiguated categories, high-quality keywords, synonyms, and richer descriptions at scale.

Unlike traditional text-only enrichment approaches, Lucidworks leverages multimodal AI models that understand both visual and semantic context. These models produce more accurate and searchable data without manual tagging or replatforming. Enriched output is delivered offline and ready to index directly into Lucidworks.

How Lucidworks Data Enrichment works:



Uses generative AI and multimodal LLMs.

Reads images, text, and documents to understand each product's true context.

Adds disambiguated keywords, synonyms, and attributes automatically at the index stage.

Works as an offline, scalable process. Uniquely leverages advanced multimodal LLMs that analyze product images alongside text, a critical factor for generating highly accurate and relevant attributes.

“Search and AI are only as good as the data behind them,” explained Rishi Setia, Sr. Product Manager of AI, Lucidworks.“By using multimodal AI to turn images and context into searchable intelligence, Data Enrichment fixes one of the most common and costly problems we see: catalogs that don't reflect how customers actually search.”

Client results demonstrate a measurable positive business impact, including 3x more useful, searchable data, significant recall improvements, and an 8.66% lift in conversion rate, translating to more than $25M in annualized revenue impact for one global retailer.

Lucidworks is uniquely positioned to deliver Data Enrichment at scale, drawing on decades of experience powering search and discovery in the world's most demanding commerce environments. It works natively with Lucidworks Neural Hybrid Search and Commerce Studio, improving the quality of input data so that ranking, relevance models, and AI-driven experiences perform optimally. Today, Lucidworks supports nearly half of the top retailers in the United States, helping them drive measurable gains in findability, conversion, and revenue through trusted, enterprise-grade AI.

Lucidworks Data Enrichment is available immediately for existing Lucidworks customers.

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks transforms complex data into actionable insights through AI-powered search and product discovery solutions. Clients achieve 391% ROI and are 2.5x more likely to successfully deploy AI initiatives. Global leaders like Lenovo, Morgan Stanley, and American Express rely on Lucidworks to power digital experiences that drive business results. Learn more at Lucidworks.

Contact:

