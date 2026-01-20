Optimove Launches AI Content Decisioning, An Optigenie Agent, To Create, Test, And Optimize Marketing Messages In Real Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI Content Decisioning generates and determines the best content for customers across channels, empowering marketers to be Positionless with unprecedented Creative Power to scale CRM Marketing personalization

Barcelona, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators, announces the launch of its newest AI agent:

In the GenAI era, generating personalized content is easier than ever. But with infinite permutations now possible, a new challenge has emerged: how to manage, test, and optimize content without spiraling into content chaos that's overwhelming many marketing teams today. Effectively, the personalization challenge in marketing messaging has shifted from content creation to content decisioning, which is the process of automatically choosing the best piece of content for a specific customer, in a specific moment, on a specific channel.

Optimove's AI Content Decisioning is built to solve this new content chaos challenge. It acts as a decisioning layer that continuously determines the most effective content permutation for every customer, balancing performance optimization with brand integrity, at scale.



Branded content generation – Use natural language prompts to create email subject lines, SMS body, and push notification titles. For example, the agent can write variations of email subject lines for a sports betting operator ahead of a weekend NFL slate of games depending on the audience.

Real-time optimization – In real time, the best multi-variant content is matched to each individual customer. For example, an online casino can run a marketing campaign with different copy, tone of voice, and offers and learn which audience group prefers which combination while they are live. Insights derived from optimization – As a campaign finishes, Optimove can transparently show the value provided by AI Content Decisioning with the guardrails set by the user. Marketers can access to reports showing the uplift, incrementality, and overall gain from AI Content Decisioning in easy-to-understand dashboards.

“Until now, marketers were not empowered to optimize messages in real-time immediately after creating and testing creative executions. As a result, marketing teams often produce too much content without the proper systems to manage, test, or optimize it across channels, or content chaos,” said Shai Frank, SVP of Product and GM Americas at Optimove.



“AI Content Decisioning is the latest agent in our expansive AI decisioning offering that has powered CRM Marketing personalization for over 12 years. Its ability to create, test, and optimize marketing messages in real time has quickly become a difference maker for operators worldwide. This new release underscores our commitment to bringing groundbreaking AI agents to iGaming marketing, and we are excited for what is to come,” he concluded.

AI Content Decisioning is an integral piece of Optimove's OptiGenie AI Decisioning Suite which leverages unified customer data to inform:



Audience Decisioning - Identifying the best audience for each business objective

Journey Decisioning - Determining the right campaign and journey for each player

Offer Decisioning - Selecting the most relevant promotion and channel for them Content Decisioning – Matching the most resonate content for each player

Its release comes on the heels of Optimove being ranked #1 by Gartner for Foundational AI & Analytics and Prescriptive Intelligence in the recent 2025 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs.

Optimove is showcasing AI Content Decisioning at ICE, stand #4C30. Not attending ICE? Visit to request a demo.

About Optimove

Optimove is the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators. Positionless Marketing frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For two years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, recognized for its AI-driven decisioning, prescriptive insights, and proven ability to orchestrate thousands of personalized campaigns in real-time across channels. AI-led marketing is a hallmark of Optimove's visionary leadership.

By embedding AI directly into its platform as early as 2012, Optimove paved the way for today's Positionless Marketing standard. Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

