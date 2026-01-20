AM Green Group Signs Mou With Uttar Pradesh To Set Up $25 Bn 1 GW AI Data Centre

MENAFN - IANS) Davos, Jan 20 (IANS) AM Green Group, an energy transition platform backed by the founders of the Greenko Group, on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with InvestUP, the investment promotion arm of the Uttar Pradesh Government, to set up a massive 1 gigawatt data centre focused on global artificial intelligence workloads.

Under the agreement, AM Green Group will develop an AI infrastructure hub in the Greater Noida region.

The project will be rolled out in phases, with the first capacity expected to become operational in 2028, while the full 1 GW capacity is targeted to be completed by 2030.

The total investment for the project is estimated at around $25 billion, according to the official statement.

The company said the project reflects its commitment to building a sustainable and carbon-neutral digital economy and also supports Uttar Pradesh's ambition to emerge as India's leading data centre hub.

“Once completed, the facility will be among the largest investments in the country and aligns with the Indian government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision to boost AI-led growth and digital services,” the firm stated.

The data centre will be designed to handle the growing demand for high-performance computing and AI workloads from global hyperscalers, frontier AI labs, large enterprises and India's sovereign AI initiatives.

The facility will host nearly 500,000 advanced high-performance chipsets and will operate using carbon-free energy to ensure sustainable operations.

AM Green said its AI labs are working on building a full-stack AI ecosystem, covering energy, infrastructure, hardware installation, customised models and applications.

“These solutions will cater to multiple sectors such as energy, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, media, gaming and sovereign cloud services,” AM Green Group mentioned.

The computing capacity will also help Indian developers by providing wider access to advanced chipsets, enabling faster development of AI solutions for both domestic and global markets.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of senior government officials and AM Green's leadership team at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Commenting on the development, Anil Chalamalasetty, Group Chairman of AM Green Group, said the expansion into the AI ecosystem is a natural extension of the company's technology-first approach and will help deliver end-to-end solutions across industries.

AM Green President Mahesh Kolli added that combining large-scale computing capacity with 24/7 green power will create a sustainable model for the future of global AI infrastructure, with strong support from the Uttar Pradesh government.