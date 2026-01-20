403
Palestinian Infant Dead as Severe Cold Grips Gaza
(MENAFN) A seven-month-old Palestinian girl died Tuesday from exposure to severe cold, marking the ninth child fatality linked to freezing conditions in the Gaza Strip this winter, according to a medical source.
The infant, identified as Shatha Abu Jarad from Gaza City’s al-Daraj district, suffered cardiac arrest brought on by extreme cold, the source told media. “The infant, seven-month-old Shatha Abu Jarad from Gaza City’s al-Daraj neighborhood, died after her heart suddenly stopped as a result of extreme cold,” the source said.
Her death underscores the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where families displaced by Israel’s two-year war on the enclave remain in dire conditions. Many are forced to endure winter in tents or overcrowded shelters without sufficient blankets, warm clothing, or heating.
