Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Palestinian Infant Dead as Severe Cold Grips Gaza

Palestinian Infant Dead as Severe Cold Grips Gaza


2026-01-20 06:13:27
(MENAFN) A seven-month-old Palestinian girl died Tuesday from exposure to severe cold, marking the ninth child fatality linked to freezing conditions in the Gaza Strip this winter, according to a medical source.

The infant, identified as Shatha Abu Jarad from Gaza City’s al-Daraj district, suffered cardiac arrest brought on by extreme cold, the source told media. “The infant, seven-month-old Shatha Abu Jarad from Gaza City’s al-Daraj neighborhood, died after her heart suddenly stopped as a result of extreme cold,” the source said.

Her death underscores the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where families displaced by Israel’s two-year war on the enclave remain in dire conditions. Many are forced to endure winter in tents or overcrowded shelters without sufficient blankets, warm clothing, or heating.

MENAFN20012026000045017169ID1110623562



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search