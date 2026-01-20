ADX And Saal.Ai Collaborate To Design An Innovative Platform For Market Data Dissemination

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group has engaged Saal to jointly design and create a next-generation market data dissemination platform to support the dynamic needs of ADX.

The announcement was made at UMEX, currently being held at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi, aligning the milestone with one of the region's leading platforms for innovation and reflecting ADX's focus on future ready market infrastructure while underscoring Abu Dhabi's position as a destination for investment and capital markets development.

Building on its existing data platform and digital infrastructure, the innovative, AI-enabled platform by Saal will serve to further strengthen ADX's function in communicating and distributing its market data in a controlled, scalable manner.

The new platform will provide an unified framework for market data distribution, support real-time and periodic data delivery to brokers, vendors, and investors through multiple channels. It will also be designed to enhance flexibility, governance, and oversight across ADX's data offerings, while supporting advanced analytics use cases

This collaboration reflects ADX's continued commitment to delivering advanced, AI-enabled solutions that empower stakeholders, broaden market participation, and support improved financial literacy. It also aligns with Saal's mission to deliver trusted, enterprise-grade data and AI offerings that support critical national and financial market infrastructures.

Vikram Poduval, Chief Executive Officer of Saal, said:“This collaboration with ADX reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the UAE's financial market infrastructure through trusted, sovereign, and future-ready data capabilities. By supporting the evolution of ADX's market data platform, we are contributing to a resilient national ecosystem that enhances transparency, enables innovation, and reinforces the UAE's position as a leading global financial hub.”

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO of the ADX Group, commented:“ADX has consistently invested in AI-powered tools and advanced analytics to enhance market understanding, accessibility, and participation. We are glad to partners with Saal to advance the utlisation and distribution of vital market data to the right stakeholders and investors. This is part of ADX's ongoing commitment in improving our market infrastructure and providing greater accessibility to relevant market information to support decision making for the local and global investing communities.”

ADX will continue to collaborate with the ecosystem and appropriate partners to advance its innovation agenda, reinforcing ADX's role as a future-ready, innovation-led market platform.