The Ministry Of Economy And Planning Announces That It Will Launch The SUSTAIN Platform In 2026 To Accelerate AI-Enabled Cross-Sector Collaboration For Sustainable Development, Dur

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 19 January 2026 - The Ministry of Economy and Planning announced that it will launch the SUSTAIN Platform in beta form in 2026 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting during a NextOn talk at Saudi House in Davos. SUSTAIN is an AI-enabled matchmaking partnership network designed to strengthen cross-sector collaboration and accelerate the delivery of sustainable development initiatives.
SUSTAIN translates the Kingdom's public- and private-sector coordination mandate into a practical national tool that enables government entities, businesses, investors, academia, and civil society to identify credible partners, form trusted coalitions, and advance initiatives from planning to implementation more efficiently. The platform addresses a key global challenge, as fragmented partnership opportunities across institutions and sectors often slow delivery and limit impact.
The platform was developed in collaboration with the World Economic Forum and Bain & Company. SUSTAIN will support the Kingdom in advancing its objectives related to sustainable growth, economic diversification, and long-term development outcomes.
|
Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team
Viewed 902 times
PR Category: Local & Government News
Posted on: Tuesday, January 20, 2026 11:01:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)
|
|
| Previous Story: UAE based Filipino Workers able to verify contracts seamless...
|
| Next Story: RTA Handles Over 104,000 Lost Property Reports in Taxis Duri...
|
|
|
More from Local & Government News
MENAFN20012026003092003082ID1110623337
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment