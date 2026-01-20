Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Ministry Of Economy And Planning Announces That It Will Launch The SUSTAIN Platform In 2026 To Accelerate AI-Enabled Cross-Sector Collaboration For Sustainable Development, Dur

2026-01-20 05:16:12
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 19 January 2026 - The Ministry of Economy and Planning announced that it will launch the SUSTAIN Platform in beta form in 2026 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting during a NextOn talk at Saudi House in Davos. SUSTAIN is an AI-enabled matchmaking partnership network designed to strengthen cross-sector collaboration and accelerate the delivery of sustainable development initiatives.

SUSTAIN translates the Kingdom's public- and private-sector coordination mandate into a practical national tool that enables government entities, businesses, investors, academia, and civil society to identify credible partners, form trusted coalitions, and advance initiatives from planning to implementation more efficiently. The platform addresses a key global challenge, as fragmented partnership opportunities across institutions and sectors often slow delivery and limit impact.

The platform was developed in collaboration with the World Economic Forum and Bain & Company. SUSTAIN will support the Kingdom in advancing its objectives related to sustainable growth, economic diversification, and long-term development outcomes.

Posted on: Tuesday, January 20, 2026 11:01:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)
