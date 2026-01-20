COPD Pipeline 2025: MOA And ROA Insights, Clinical Trials Status, And Key Companies Involved By Delveinsight Amgen, Synairgen, Astrazeneca, Sanofi, Organicell Regenerative Medicine

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease pipeline constitutes 65+ key companies continuously working towards developing 70+ Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market.

Some of the key takeaways from the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease companies working in the treatment market are AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Amgen, Synairgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Verona Pharma, Regeneron Pharma, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, Novartis, Genentech, Palobiofarma, Pulamtrix, and others, are developing therapies for the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease treatment



Emerging Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Benralizumab, Dupilumab, Tezepelumab, SNG001, GSK3923868, Ensifentrine, SAR440340, CHF 6001, QBW-251, Tezepelumab, Anti-ST2, PBF-680, PUR1800, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market in the coming years.

In January 2026, GSK announced that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted approval for Nucala (mepolizumab) as an add-on maintenance therapy for adults with poorly controlled COPD associated with elevated blood eosinophil levels. The decision was supported by favorable findings from the Phase III MATINEE and METREX studies, where mepolizumab significantly lowered the annual rate of moderate-to-severe exacerbations versus placebo on top of standard treatment, with comparable safety profiles across treatment groups.

In April 2025, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatments for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), has received encouraging feedback from its Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), specifically the Division of Pulmonology, Allergy, and Critical Care within the Office of Immunology and Inflammation.

In March 2025, SMSbiotech achieved a major milestone in advancing its regenerative medicine platform, receiving approval to initiate a Phase I clinical trial in Australia (registration number: ANZCTR12624001140549p). The trial aims to assess the safety and tolerability of the company's novel Small Mobile stem (SMS) cell therapy for treating Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

In January 2025, Aer Therapeutics ("Aer"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative inhaled therapies for mucus-related lung diseases, announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 2a proof-of-concept (POC) clinical trial of fexlamose (previously known as AER-01) for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

In September 2024, GSK's asthma drug Nucala (mepolizumab) achieved its primary endpoint in a Phase III trial for treating patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Results from the MATINEE study revealed that adding Nucala to inhaled maintenance therapy significantly lowered the annualized rate of moderate or severe exacerbations compared to placebo.

In January 2024, Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) has released findings from the Phase 4 PIFR-2 trial of YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, the sole once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) authorized in the U.S. for COPD maintenance therapy. The PIFR-2 study aimed to illustrate superior lung function enhancement with YUPELRI administered via standard jet nebulizer versus Spiriva® (tiotropium) delivered through a dry powder inhaler (Spiriva® HandiHaler®) in severe to very severe COPD patients with suboptimal peak inspiratory flow rate (PIFR). In April 2024, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shared an update on the Phase 2a COURSE trial results for TEZSPIRE® (tezepelumab-ekko) in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which will be presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2024 International Conference. The trial, which investigated tezepelumab in patients with moderate to very severe COPD across various eosinophil levels and inflammatory drivers, showed promising results. The study did not exclude patients based on baseline eosinophil count (BEC) and enrolled a diverse group. Tezepelumab reduced the annualized rate of moderate or severe COPD exacerbations by 17% compared to placebo, though the result did not reach statistical significance.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Overview

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a progressive lung disease that causes breathing difficulties due to airflow obstruction. It encompasses conditions such as chronic bronchitis and emphysema, primarily resulting from long-term exposure to irritants like cigarette smoke, air pollution, and occupational dust. Symptoms include persistent cough, mucus production, wheezing, and shortness of breath, especially during physical activity. COPD is characterized by its chronic nature, often leading to worsening lung function over time. While there is no cure, management options include medications, pulmonary rehabilitation, and lifestyle changes, such as smoking cessation, to improve quality of life and reduce symptoms.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-

Emerging Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Benralizumab: AstraZeneca

Dupilumab: Sanofi

Tezepelumab: Amgen

SNG001: Synairgen

GSK3923868: GlaxoSmithKline

Ensifentrine: Verona Pharma

SAR440340: Regeneron Pharma

CHF 6001: Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A

QBW-251: Novartis

Tezepelumab: AstraZeneca

Anti-ST2: Genentech

PBF-680: Palobiofarma PUR1800: Pulamtrix

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Route of Administration

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Intramuscular

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Molecule Type

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody Peptide

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Assessment by Product Type

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease By Stage and Product Type

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Assessment by Route of Administration

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease By Stage and Route of Administration

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Assessment by Molecule Type Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Report covers around 70+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease product details are provided in the report. Download the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease therapies

Some of the key companies in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease are - Afimmune, Allakos, Amgen/AstraZeneca, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Brickell Biotech, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Chiesi USA, Inc., Dimerix, EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, GlaxoSmithkline, GSNOR Therapeutics, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, KeyMed Biosciences, Laboratoires SMB, Mereo BioPharma, Meridigen Biotech, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Pulmatrix Inc., Pulmotect, Quercegen Pharmaceuticals, Regend Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi, Sulfateq BV, Synairgen, Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, Verona Pharma, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Analysis:

The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease drugs and therapies

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Market Drivers

Rising disease burden associated with COPD, increasing focus on therapy development, favorable insurance coverage for COPD treatment are some of the important factors that are fueling the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Market Barriers

However, concerns regarding the long term use of current ICS/LABA inhalers, poor regimen adherence by patients, treatment costs and other factors are creating obstacles in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market growth.

Scope of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Companies: AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Amgen, Synairgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Verona Pharma, Regeneron Pharma, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, Novartis, Genentech, Palobiofarma, Pulamtrix, and others

Key Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapies: Benralizumab, Dupilumab, Tezepelumab, SNG001, GSK3923868, Ensifentrine, SAR440340, CHF 6001, QBW-251, Tezepelumab, Anti-ST2, PBF-680, PUR1800, and others

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease current marketed and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease emerging therapies Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Dynamics: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market drivers and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.