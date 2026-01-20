Rentberry Leads The AI Real Estate Revolution In 2026 With The World's First Fully Automated AI Real Estate Agent

San Francisco, CA - Rentberry, Inc., the Silicon Valley PropTech leader, is redefining the $13 trillion global real estate industry with the wide-scale deployment of its advanced AI Real Estate Agent. Already a confirmed tech Unicorn by TechCrunch, Rentberry is currently in its final pre-IPO growth phase, having successfully reserved the NASDAQ ticker symbol“RNTB” for its projected 2027 public listing.

The Silicon Valley Powerhouse: By the Numbers

Rentberry has built an unrivaled global footprint, combining massive scale with proprietary technology:



Global Reach: Operating in more than 90 countries.

Massive Inventory: Over 20 million properties available on a single platform.

Active User Base: S erving a network of 5 million monthly active users. Capital Strength: Raised over $40 million to date from top-tier VC funds.

The Breakthrough: The World's First Fully Automated AI Real Estate Agent

Rentberry has moved beyond simple search tools to develop a proprietary, fully autonomous ecosystem. This AI Real Estate Agent is designed to manage the entire rental lifecycle without manual intervention, eliminating the friction and high costs of traditional property management.



Agentic Intelligence: Automatically qualifies tenants, predicts renter intent, evaluates landlord preferences, and dynamically optimizes pricing using micro-market analysis.

Predictive Profitability: Using advanced market analysis, the system forecasts ROI and cash-flow scenarios, reducing pricing errors by up to 30%.

Institutional-Grade Security: AI-driven image and pattern analysis identifies fraudulent or duplicate listings, creating a closed-loop, institutional-grade marketplace. End-to-End Automation: Generates property listings, screens tenants, manages e-signatures, coordinates payments, and handles maintenance workflows, all within one ecosystem.

A Massive Market, Ripe for Automation

Globally, more than 2.3 billion renters and millions of landlords continue to rely on outdated, manual, and opaque systems. Rentberry's platform directly addresses the industry's most persistent pain points: lack of transparency, high transaction friction, pricing inefficiencies, and fragmented property management.

By embedding AI directly into a live, global marketplace, Rentberry is positioned to capture outsized value as real estate undergoes its long-overdue digital transformation, similar to what algorithmic trading did for financial markets.

"We aren't just building a tool; we are building the foundation for a new property paradigm," said Oleksiy Lubinsky, CEO of Rentberry.“By combining cutting-edge AI with a global real estate platform, we are redefining the entire rental journey, from personalized home recommendations to optimized pricing.”

Pre-IPO Inflection Point

With more than 10,000 global investors , strong VC backing, and a reserved listing on the NASDAQ, Rentberry is approaching a critical inflection point. The deployment of its AI Real Estate Agent transforms the company from a high-growth PropTech platform into a category-defining AI infrastructure company for real estate .

