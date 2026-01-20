Royal Court Chief Inaugurates Eco-Lodge At Yarmouk Reserve

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Jan. 20 (Petra) -- Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Hassan Issawi on Tuesday inaugurated the eco-lodge project at the Yarmouk Forest Reserve in Umm Qais, coinciding with His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Irbid Governorate.Al-Eissawi, who is also head of the Follow-Up Committee for the Implementation of His Majesty's Initiatives, said the project reflects Royal directives aimed at promoting eco-tourism, advancing sustainable development, and empowering local communities. The inauguration was attended by Minister of Environment Dr. Ayman Suleiman, Irbid Governor Radwan Al-Atoum, and Secretary General of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities Dr. Yazan Al-Khodair.During a tour of the facility, Al-Eissawi reviewed the lodge's infrastructure, which includes a two-storey hotel with ten rooms, 20 chalets, a restaurant, service areas, and integrated pathways and facilities designed in harmony with the natural and environmental character of the site. The project also features a "Nature Shop" showcasing locally inspired handmade products.Project officials said the eco-lodge is expected to generate approximately 50 job opportunities for local residents upon full operation, with 40 positions already filled, contributing directly to local employment and income generation.In remarks to the press, Al-Eissawi described the project as a model for sustainable tourism that combines environmental conservation with economic development. He stressed the importance of linking nature protection with community-based economic opportunities, particularly through job creation and support for small and rural enterprises.Al-Eissawi added that the lodge's unique location within the Yarmouk Reserve and its panoramic views overlooking the Golan Heights position it as a promising eco-tourism destination at the local, regional, and international levels. He also highlighted the project as an example of effective partnership between Royal Initiatives and civil society institutions, notably the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature.The project forms part of ongoing Royal efforts to enhance Jordan's eco-tourism sector, capitalize on environmentally significant sites, and ensure that tourism development delivers tangible economic benefits to surrounding communities while preserving natural resources.