Kazakhstan Needs To Prioritize Coal Power Generation As National Project - Tokayev
"The government is tasked with addressing this issue by March 20," Tokayev said.
He emphasized that coal is a strategic asset for the country, and it should be fully utilized using the latest technologies to neutralize harmful environmental impacts.
Tokayev also pointed out that Kazakhstan possesses vast coal reserves, estimated at around 33 billion tons. At the current consumption rate, these reserves would last for 300 years. The country's annual coal production exceeds 110 million tons, positioning Kazakhstan among the world's leaders in coal production.
The National Kurultai, an advisory body to the President of Kazakhstan, serves as a platform for generating ideas and developing steps toward strengthening public unity and national development. Meetings of the National Kurultai convene as necessary but occur at least annually.
The previous sessions of the National Kurultai took place on March 13-14, 2025, in Burabay; March 15, 2024, in Atyrau; June 17, 2023, in Turkestan; and June 16, 2022, in the Ulytau region.
