Tokayev Outlines Plans For Unicameral Parliament In Kazakhstan's Future
Tokayev emphasized that the Working Group had thoroughly reviewed public proposals and held extensive discussions.
President Tokayev further proposed that the new unicameral Parliament be structured with three Vice-Chairs, and that the total number of committees should not exceed eight. He also suggested that the future Parliament be named Kurultai, emphasizing that this term is both historically and culturally significant to the Kazakh people and is easily comprehensible to them.
He underscored that the name Kurultai should serve as a symbol of an essential state institution within Kazakhstan's political framework.
The initiative to shift Kazakhstan's Parliament to a unicameral system was first introduced by President Tokayev in his national address on September 8, 2025. This proposal is designed to simplify the country's governance structure and enhance the efficiency of decision-making. Following this, in October 2025, a specialized working group was formed to examine the proposal and oversee its implementation.
Kazakhstan, presently bicameral with a Senate and Majlis, is keen to hold a referendum in 2027 to transition to a unicameral parliament, thus eliminating the Senate.
