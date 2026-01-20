Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tokayev Outlines Plans For Unicameral Parliament In Kazakhstan's Future

Tokayev Outlines Plans For Unicameral Parliament In Kazakhstan's Future


2026-01-20 05:10:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 20. The number of mandates in Kazakhstan's future unicameral parliament should be 145, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the 5th session of the National Kurultai in Kyzylorda, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Tokayev emphasized that the Working Group had thoroughly reviewed public proposals and held extensive discussions.

President Tokayev further proposed that the new unicameral Parliament be structured with three Vice-Chairs, and that the total number of committees should not exceed eight. He also suggested that the future Parliament be named Kurultai, emphasizing that this term is both historically and culturally significant to the Kazakh people and is easily comprehensible to them.

He underscored that the name Kurultai should serve as a symbol of an essential state institution within Kazakhstan's political framework.

The initiative to shift Kazakhstan's Parliament to a unicameral system was first introduced by President Tokayev in his national address on September 8, 2025. This proposal is designed to simplify the country's governance structure and enhance the efficiency of decision-making. Following this, in October 2025, a specialized working group was formed to examine the proposal and oversee its implementation.

Kazakhstan, presently bicameral with a Senate and Majlis, is keen to hold a referendum in 2027 to transition to a unicameral parliament, thus eliminating the Senate.

MENAFN20012026000187011040ID1110623264



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search