President Tokayev Pushes For Creation Of Vice President's Role In Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed establishing the position of Vice President of Kazakhstan and enshrining the new institution in the Constitution, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Tokayev made the proposal during the 5th session of the National Kurultai held in Kyzylorda.

According to Tokayev, the vice president would be appointed by the president with the consent of Parliament by a simple majority vote. The scope of the vice president's powers would be determined by the president.

It is envisaged that, on the president's instruction, the vice president would represent the interests of Kazakhstan at international forums and in negotiations with foreign delegations, represent the president in Parliament, and interact with domestic and international socio-political, scientific, and cultural-educational organizations, as well as carry out other assignments of the president.

Tokayev emphasized that the key provisions defining the official functions of the vice president should also be reflected in the text of the Constitution.

At the same time, Tokayev proposed abolishing several administrative structures supporting the activities of the current Parliament, as well as the position of State Counselor. He added that the functions, structure, and management system of the Presidential Administration would be reformed in line with practical needs.