Bondex & Web3.Career Launch In Decentraland, Driving The Next Era Of Web3 Hiring

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following recent acquisition of Web3 job board Remote3, Bondex now accounts for over 50% of all Web3 job-search traffic

London, England, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bondex, the Web3 platform revolutionizing professional trust and credibility, has announced the launch of a dedicated career hub in Decentraland, which will operate as a decentralized social metaverse world where jobseekers can engage directly with Web3 enterprises as avatars and explore immediate recruitment opportunities.

Decentraland is the virtual world hub for enterprises such as Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Deutsche Bank, and now Bondex. Last year Decentraland attracted 3.9 million unique visitors, and over 270,000 unique wallets engaged with the platform.

At a time when AI is flooding hiring pipelines with fake credentials, inflated CVs, and unverifiable claims, Bondex is building the trust layer the industry is missing. The Decentraland hub makes that vision accessible-letting users explore Web3's job board from inside the metaverse, then dive deeper into Bondex's verified ecosystem where your work speaks louder than your résumé.

Decentraland users can access the permanent installation as an avatar and chat with hiring managers, join workshops, and interact like they would in real life. Monthly workshops will bring together recruiters and experts across tech, finance, design, and other burgeoning Web3 professional tracks. Attendees can access the highly popular jobs board and apply directly through their avatars with just a few clicks.