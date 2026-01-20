403
Bitcoin Drops To $91,000, Extending A Two-Month Failure To Break $100,000
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Bitcoin opened January 20 under pressure near $91,000, with the market feeling risk-off again. The decline looked driven by positioning and forced selling, not a sudden collapse in adoption.
Reports tied the move to renewed U.S.–Europe tariff friction, a reminder that policy brinkmanship can spill into global risk appetite.
Cointelegraph described the drop as a“structural reset,” pointing to $233 million in Bitcoin long liquidations. Open interest also eased toward about $28 billion as traders reduced leverage. When that unwinds, price often moves faster than the underlying story.
Flows were supportive, but they did not set the short-term tape. CoinShares said digital-asset products drew $2.17 billion last week, led by $1.55 billion into Bitcoin.
Ethereum took $496 million, Solana $45.5 million, and XRP $69.5 million. CoinShares also flagged a sharp Friday mood swing, with $378 million of outflows.
Another tracker estimated roughly $1.42 billion of weekly net inflows into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs. BlackRock's IBIT accounted for about $1.035 billion of that total. Those numbers help explain why dips find buyers, but they do not prevent leverage-driven air pockets.
Across majors, the session stayed red. BTC was down about 1.6%, ETH 2.4%, SOL 1.6%, and ZEC about 3.3% lower. XRP was closer to flat. In the altcoin tier, the extremes were louder than the headline market.
RIVER jumped 47% and ARPA rose 35% on thin liquidity, while DASH fell nearly 17% and ZEN sank about 15%. ICP and XMR also posted deep single-digit losses.
Dash's drop followed a sharp prior run-up and profit-taking. Zcash continued to carry governance overhang after a developer-team dispute.
The bigger question is why Bitcoin still cannot reclaim $100,000 two months after November's selloff. Gold often attracts buyers during volatility because it is held as insurance.
Bitcoin is still treated as a high-beta trade and a source of liquidity. In stress, that means selling, not shelter. Your charts match that reality. On the four-hour view, RSI sat near 26, with support around $90,450 and $90,000.
A rebound needs traction above roughly $92,700 to $93,250. On the daily view, $92,260 to $92,470 is the first reclaim zone, with supply near $93,980 to $94,110.
The weekly view remains a grind, with RSI in the low 40s and negative momentum, keeping lower targets in play if $90,000 breaks.
Bitcoin slid toward $91,000 as liquidations hit and derivatives traders cut risk fast.
Fund and ETF inflows stayed strong last week, but Friday saw a sharp reversal in sentiment.
Two months after November's shock selloff, Bitcoin still trades like a risk asset, not gold.
