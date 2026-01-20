403
India, Poland Clash Over Russia Sanctions, Pakistan
(MENAFN) India and Poland openly disagreed on regional security and sanctions policy during talks in New Delhi on Monday, underscoring tensions between the two partners.
Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar raised objections to Polish Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s October 2025 trip to Pakistan, a move that unsettled New Delhi months after the India-Pakistan conflict in May, according to media.
Jaishankar stressed that India expects its allies to avoid actions that could strengthen militant networks. “Poland should display zero tolerance on terrorism, and not help fuel the terrorist infrastructure in our neighborhood,” he said in remarks aimed at Islamabad.
The Indian minister also criticized European Union sanctions that hit India’s energy sector, calling them discriminatory. He argued the “selective targeting of India is unfair and unjustified.”
The EU has imposed 18 rounds of sanctions on Russia since the Ukraine war escalated in 2022, even as Moscow remains the bloc’s second-largest gas supplier. The latest measures targeted Nayara Energy’s Vadinar refinery in Gujarat, India’s second-largest private facility, partly owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft.
At a press briefing in New Delhi, Sikorski defended the EU’s actions. “We have sanctioned Russia, but that was because Russia broke the Budapest Memorandum, under which Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons,” he claimed.
He added, “in those circumstances, imposing sanctions, in other words, taking countermeasures by the international community against the aggressor, is justified.”
Despite the dispute, momentum continues toward a major India-EU trade deal. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said during a recent visit that negotiations were close to conclusion.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa are scheduled as chief guests at India’s Republic Day celebrations on January 26. An India-EU summit will follow on January 27, media reported.
