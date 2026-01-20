403
Trump Derides Macron Rejection to Join Gaza Peace Board
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump lashed out at French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday after France refused to participate in Washington’s newly announced Gaza “Board of Peace.” Trump dismissed Macron’s rejection as inconsequential, warning that trade tariffs could force a reversal.
The board, chaired by Trump, is designed to oversee the transition in the war-torn Palestinian territory. It will include senior US officials and business leaders, with invitations extended to multiple heads of state. France publicly declined, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stating: “the charter of the Board of Peace extends beyond Gaza and therefore exceeds the scope of the peace plan endorsed by the United Nations.”
Responding to Macron’s refusal, Trump told reporters: “Well, nobody wants him, because he is going to be out of office very soon.” He added: “If they feel like hostile, I’ll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagne. And he’ll join. But he doesn’t have to join.”
Tensions between Washington and European allies have already escalated over Trump’s controversial push to acquire Greenland from Denmark, which he insisted would happen “the easy way or the hard way.” Last week, he imposed tariffs on countries opposing the plan, including France.
Critics argue the Board of Peace undermines the United Nations, framing it as a challenge to the ceasefire agreement signed last year between Israel and Hamas. According to reports, the US envisions the board as a permanent institution, with temporary memberships renewed through contributions of at least $1 billion. The Trump administration has previously cut funding to UN programs, claiming the organization often works against American interests.
Russia confirmed it had received an invitation for President Vladimir Putin to join the panel, saying it requires time to evaluate the proposal.
