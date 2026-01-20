403
Putin holds Security Council summit on Russia’s role in multipolar world
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin convened a session of the Security Council in Moscow on Monday to discuss Moscow’s “role in building a multipolar world.” Opening the meeting via videolink, Putin said, “We have two items on the agenda today. The first one deals with current issues in the security sphere, and the second concerns our role in building a multipolar world and our actions in this regard.”
He suggested starting with the second item and invited Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to share his perspective. The session precedes expected talks on Ukraine on Tuesday between Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriyev and US officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Putin regularly holds Security Council meetings ahead of international negotiations to align Russia’s strategy.
