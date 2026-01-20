Pet Oral Care Products Market Report 2026-2032: New Revenue Opportunities, $26.5 Billion Global Industry Roadmap, Competitive Strategy & Portfolio Analysis Featuring Chewy, Petco, Mars Veterinary, And Purina
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$14.47 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$26.51 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Pet Oral Care Products Market, by Product Type
8.1. Dental Chews
8.1.1. Composite Chews
8.1.2. Nylon Chews
8.1.3. Rawhide Chews
8.2. Dental Sprays
8.3. Dental Treats
8.4. Dental Wipes
8.5. Toothpaste And Gels
8.6. Water Additives
9. Pet Oral Care Products Market, by Animal Type
9.1. Cats
9.2. Dogs
9.2.1. Large Breed
9.2.2. Medium Breed
9.2.3. Small Breed
10. Pet Oral Care Products Market, by Distribution Channel
10.1. Online Stores
10.1.1. Direct Brand Websites
10.1.2. E-Commerce Marketplaces
10.2. Pet Specialty Stores
10.2.1. Chain Stores
10.2.2. Independent Stores
10.3. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
10.3.1. National Chains
10.3.2. Regional Chains
10.4. Veterinary Clinics
10.4.1. Animal Hospitals
10.4.2. Private Clinics
11. Pet Oral Care Products Market, by End User
11.1. Home Use
11.2. Professional Use
12. Pet Oral Care Products Market, by Region
12.1. Americas
12.1.1. North America
12.1.2. Latin America
12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
12.2.1. Europe
12.2.2. Middle East
12.2.3. Africa
12.3. Asia-Pacific
13. Pet Oral Care Products Market, by Group
13.1. ASEAN
13.2. GCC
13.3. European Union
13.4. BRICS
13.5. G7
13.6. NATO
14. Pet Oral Care Products Market, by Country
14.1. United States
14.2. Canada
14.3. Mexico
14.4. Brazil
14.5. United Kingdom
14.6. Germany
14.7. France
14.8. Russia
14.9. Italy
14.10. Spain
14.11. China
14.12. India
14.13. Japan
14.14. Australia
14.15. South Korea
15. United States Pet Oral Care Products Market
16. China Pet Oral Care Products Market
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
17.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
17.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
17.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
17.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
17.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17.5. Arm & Hammer
17.6. Central Garden & Pet Company
17.7. Ceva Sante Animale S.A.
17.8. Colgate-Palmolive Company
17.9. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
17.10. Manna Pro Products, LLC
17.11. Mars, Incorporated
17.12. Merrick Pet Care, Inc.
17.13. Nestle S.A.
17.14. Nylabone Products
17.15. Oxyfresh Worldwide, Inc.
17.16. Petosan UK Ltd.
17.17. Petsmont
17.18. The Hartz Mountain Corporation
17.19. TropiClean Pet Products
17.20. Vegas B.V.
17.21. Veterinary Oral Health Council
17.22. Vetoquinol S.A.
17.23. Virbac S.A.
17.24. Zymox
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Pet Oral Care Products Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment