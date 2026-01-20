403
Canada reviews possible deployment of its troops to Greenland
(MENAFN) Canada is reportedly considering sending troops to Greenland as tensions rise over US President Donald Trump’s push to acquire the Arctic territory. Sources told a news outlets that emergency planning options were presented to Ottawa, including deploying a small number of soldiers to participate in Denmark-led military exercises.
A Royal Canadian Air Force unit is already part of a previously scheduled North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) operation in Greenland. Officials said Canada could expand its presence through sovereignty-focused drills to protect critical infrastructure.
However, the government remains divided due to diplomatic risks and potential backlash from Trump. If approved, a limited Canadian contingent could be deployed by the end of the week.
Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark, has drawn US interest because of its strategic location, rich mineral resources, and concerns over Russian and Chinese activity. Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on goods from eight European nations opposing US control of Greenland, prompting a joint European statement reaffirming commitment to Arctic security.
