Fumigation Films Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Applications, Material Types, Film Types, Technologies, Distribution Channels, Regions, Leading Companies
Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fumigation Films Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Fumigation films are increasingly essential in modern postharvest logistics, providing solutions that enhance product longevity and quality while addressing complex supply chain dynamics and regulatory expectations.
Market Snapshot: Fumigation Films Sector Outlook
The global fumigation films market is transforming due to an expanding need for fresh, high-integrity produce and evolving consumer demands. Rapid advances in material science, packaging innovations, and supply chain resilience are shaping this industry. The sector's robust growth is evident as stakeholders respond to both logistical challenges and new compliance requirements, ensuring ongoing momentum.
Scope & Segmentation of the Fumigation Films Market
- Applications: Flowers and ornamentals, fresh-cut produce, fruits, vegetables Material Types: Polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride Film Types: Microperforated, non-perforated, perforated Technologies: Active (ethylene scavengers, moisture regulators), intelligent (smart labels, time-temperature indicators), passive Distribution Channels: Direct sales, distributors, e-commerce, retailers Regions Covered: Americas (including United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including the UK, Germany, France, Russia, and selected MENA countries), Asia-Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia) Leading Companies: Amcor plc, Berry Global Group, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi plc, Coveris Holdings S.A., Sonoco Products Company, Winpak Ltd., Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
- Technological innovation is redefining fumigation film capabilities, with intelligent packaging and real-time monitoring now enabling enhanced product preservation and improved transparency. Active films outperform traditional packaging by using ethylene scavengers and moisture regulators, ensuring products remain fresh during transport and storage. Sustainability is a core driver, prompting manufacturers to develop recyclable and biodegradable films that align with evolving environmental regulations and market preferences. Regulatory trends, particularly in regions prioritizing food safety and low toxicity, directly influence product design and material selection within the sector. Strategic collaborations across growers, packers, logistics, and technology providers foster integrated value-chain solutions that strengthen supply chain resilience and operational efficiency.
The Role of Fumigation Films: Why This Report Matters
- Gain actionable intelligence on how technological innovation, regulatory changes, and evolving supply chain models are driving the sector forward. Uncover strategic pathways for investment, operational alignment, and market differentiation in a rapidly evolving field.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Regulatory phase-out of methyl bromide driving adoption of phosphine fumigation films
5.2. Implementation of biodegradable multilayer fumigation films to reduce environmental impact
5.3. Integration of real-time gas concentration sensors in fumigation film packaging for safety monitoring
5.4. Development of high-barrier polymer blends to enhance fumigant retention and efficacy
5.5. Shift towards recyclable and compostable fumigation films amid tightening environmental regulations
5.6. Emergence of antimicrobial fumigation films incorporating nanocomposite additives for pest control
5.7. Challenges of phosphine-resistant insect populations prompting innovation in film formulations
5.8. Growth of e-commerce cold chain fumigation films tailored for perishable food shipments
5.9. Rising demand for fumigation films in APAC driven by expanding grain export volumes
5.10. Standardization of ISPM-15 compliant fumigation films for global wood packaging applications
5.11. Impact of supply chain disruptions on raw material availability for fumigation film manufacturers
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Fumigation Films Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Flowers And Ornamentals
8.3. Fresh-Cut Produce
8.4. Fruits
8.5. Vegetables
9. Fumigation Films Market, by Material Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Polyethylene
9.3. Polypropylene
9.4. Polyvinyl Chloride
10. Fumigation Films Market, by Film Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Microperforated
10.3. Non-Perforated
10.4. Perforated
11. Fumigation Films Market, by Technology
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Active
11.2.1. Ethylene Scavengers
11.2.2. Moisture Regulators
11.3. Intelligent
11.3.1. Smart Labels
11.3.2. Time Temperature Indicators
11.4. Passive
12. Fumigation Films Market, by Distribution Channel
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Direct Sales
12.3. Distributors
12.4. E-Commerce
12.5. Retailers
13. Americas Fumigation Films Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Fumigation Films Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific Fumigation Films Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. Amcor plc
16.3.2. Berry Global Group, Inc.
16.3.3. Sealed Air Corporation
16.3.4. Mondi plc
16.3.5. Coveris Holdings S.A.
16.3.6. Sonoco Products Company
16.3.7. Winpak Ltd.
16.3.8. Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.
16.3.9. Huhtamaki Oyj
16.3.10. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment