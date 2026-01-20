PBAT Films Market Evolution And Demand Drivers To 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The PBAT film market thrives due to sustainability demands and regulatory support, with innovations and partnerships boosting adoption in packaging, agriculture, and more globally

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PBAT Film Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) film market is experiencing accelerated momentum as organizations pursue scalable solutions to sustainability imperatives, integrating high-performance biodegradable films into demanding applications without compromising industry standards.

Market Snapshot: PBAT Film Market Evolution and Demand Drivers

Polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) film is rapidly advancing as a key material of choice for markets that demand a balance of eco-friendly attributes and reliable mechanical performance. Leading manufacturers are investing in next-generation PBAT formulations, aligning advanced biodegradable capabilities with the technical expectations of sectors from agriculture to retail packaging. Shifts in legislation-particularly in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific-are fueling this transition, guiding regulatory frameworks and market readiness for PBAT-based solutions.

Scope & Segmentation: Comprehensive View of PBAT Film Market



Film Types: Includes blown film (monolayer, multilayer), cast film (monolayer, multilayer), and laminate film.

Applications: Covers agriculture (greenhouse cover, mulch film), consumer goods, industrial, and packaging (food, medical, retail).

End Users: Spans agriculture, automotive, electronics, food and beverage (fresh produce, frozen food), and healthcare (medical device and pharmaceutical packaging).

Production Processes: Encompasses blown extrusion and cast extrusion, each available in monolayer and multilayer configurations.

Thickness Categories: Ranges include medium (25-50 microns), thick (>50 microns), and thin (<25 microns).

Regional Coverage: Segments by Americas (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), EMEA (UK, Germany, France, Russia, among others), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and additional markets). Key Companies: Features BASF SE, Daicel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc., Anhui Wanwei Group Co., Ltd., Shandong Head Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Tongli Materials Technology Co., Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for PBAT Film Stakeholders



Regulatory mandates in North America and Europe are prompting rapid investment in PBAT formulations suited for compliant packaging and agricultural films.

Technological breakthroughs, including multilayer extrusion, are enabling performance gains in barrier properties and process efficiency for PBAT films.

Industry partnerships-linking resin producers, converters, and technology providers-are accelerating the introduction of integrated and verifiable sustainable solutions.

Digital traceability initiatives, such as blockchain-enabled material tracking, are supporting transparency across PBAT film value chains and helping brands substantiate environmental claims. Regional ecosystems are shaping adoption patterns: the Americas demonstrate strong infrastructure and regulation-driven uptake; EMEA sees growth driven by policy alignment and technical innovation; Asia-Pacific expansion is supported by increasing urbanization and governmental incentives.

Why This Report Matters



Provides strategic clarity for aligning procurement, R&D, and market expansion plans with emerging PBAT technology and regulatory trends.

Supports risk reduction and competitiveness by spotlighting tariff effects and recommending proven strategies in sourcing and capacity planning. Equips executive teams with comprehensive, actionable intelligence for operational, commercial, and sustainability decision-making.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Growing adoption of PBAT-based biodegradable mulch films in sustainable agriculture to reduce soil pollution

5.2. Surge in regulatory mandates for compostable packaging driving PBAT film demand in EU and North America

5.3. Integration of advanced nanocomposite additives to enhance barrier properties of PBAT films for food packaging

5.4. Collaboration between biopolymer manufacturers and waste management firms to improve PBAT film composting infrastructure

5.5. Development of bio-based PBAT feedstocks derived from agricultural waste to lower production carbon footprint

5.6. Introduction of proprietary PBAT film formulations offering faster biodegradation under industrial composting conditions

5.7. Significant capacity expansions by leading packaging companies in Asia Pacific to meet rising PBAT film demand

6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis

7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. PBAT Film Market, by Film Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Blown Film

8.2.1. Monolayer

8.2.2. Multilayer

8.3. Cast Film

8.3.1. Monolayer

8.3.2. Multilayer

8.4. Laminate Film

9. PBAT Film Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Agriculture

9.2.1. Greenhouse Cover

9.2.2. Mulch Film

9.3. Consumer Goods

9.4. Industrial

9.5. Packaging

9.5.1. Food Packaging

9.5.2. Medical Packaging

9.5.3. Retail Packaging

10. PBAT Film Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Agriculture

10.3. Automotive

10.4. Electronics

10.5. Food And Beverage

10.5.1. Fresh Produce

10.5.2. Frozen Food

10.6. Healthcare

10.6.1. Medical Device Packaging

10.6.2. Pharmaceutical Packaging

11. PBAT Film Market, by Production Process

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Blown Extrusion

11.2.1. Monolayer

11.2.2. Multilayer

11.3. Cast Extrusion

11.3.1. Monolayer

11.3.2. Multilayer

12. PBAT Film Market, by Thickness

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Medium (25-50 Microns)

12.3. Thick (>50 Microns)

12.4. Thin (< 25 Microns)

13. Americas PBAT Film Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. Argentina

14. Europe, Middle East & Africa PBAT Film Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United Kingdom

14.3. Germany

14.4. France

14.5. Russia

14.6. Italy

14.7. Spain

14.8. United Arab Emirates

14.9. Saudi Arabia

14.10. South Africa

14.11. Denmark

14.12. Netherlands

14.13. Qatar

14.14. Finland

14.15. Sweden

14.16. Nigeria

14.17. Egypt

14.18. Turkey

14.19. Israel

14.20. Norway

14.21. Poland

14.22. Switzerland

15. Asia-Pacific PBAT Film Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. China

15.3. India

15.4. Japan

15.5. Australia

15.6. South Korea

15.7. Indonesia

15.8. Thailand

15.9. Philippines

15.10. Malaysia

15.11. Singapore

15.12. Vietnam

15.13. Taiwan

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix

16.3. Competitive Analysis

16.3.1. BASF SE

16.3.2. Daicel Corporation

16.3.3. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

16.3.4. SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd.

16.3.5. Kolon Industries, Inc.

16.3.6. Anhui Wanwei Group Co., Ltd.

16.3.7. Shandong Head Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd.

16.3.8. Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

16.3.9. Shanghai Tongli Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

16.3.10. Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900