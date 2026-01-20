Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rubio holds talks on Iran, regional security with Saudi FM

2026-01-20 04:10:34
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday held a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss regional security, stability, and developments in Iran, according to an official statement.

"They agreed to remain in close contact on developments throughout the region," the State Department said.

The discussion comes amid ongoing tensions in Iran following protests that began last month over worsening economic conditions and the sharp depreciation of the national currency, which later escalated into anti-government demonstrations.

While official casualty figures have not been released, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) estimates that more than 3,700 people, including security forces and protesters, have died, and over 24,300 protesters have been detained.

US President Donald Trump had previously warned of strong action if protesters were killed but later praised Iran for reportedly canceling hundreds of planned executions. Tehran has accused Washington of fueling the unrest.

Saudi Arabia, along with Qatar and Oman, has reportedly urged the US to avoid military strikes, concerned that sudden regime change or attacks could destabilize the region further.

