Ai+ Unveils Pantone-Inspired Dual Tone Colour Palette For Novapods Series Ahead Of Q1 2026 Launch

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Ai+ today unveiled the colour palette for its upcoming NovaPods lineup, turning up the volume on design with a dual-tone, Pantone-inspired colour story that fuses fashion and function. This is the latest move in Ai+'s Fashion Forward Tech (FFT) playbook, which reimagines wearables as personal style extensions rather than just audio accessories.

The reveal marks another step toward making Ai+ wearables not just heard, but seen. From campus corners to creator studios, NovaPods are aimed at those who want their tech to match their vibe. Designed for all-day wear, aesthetic edge, and uncompromised performance, the NovaPods are set to launch in Q1 2026.



NovaPods Go: To be available in Teal Black, Ice Blue White, and Forest Green, these bright and high-contrast options cater to active users on the move.

NovaPods Air: Featuring Aqua Blue, Espresso Brown, and Moss Green, Air offers softer tones and is designed to bring a sophisticated look suitable for all-day wear.

NovaPods Pro: Offered in Midnight Blue, Cloud White, and Stone Grey, this range embodies a premium aesthetic, perfect for immersive listening experiences.

NovaPod Beats: With finishes in Pearl White and Black Chrome, the Beats series combines bold design with a performance-centric attitude. NovaPod Clips: To launch in Rose Gold and Gold Chrome, this collection positions itself as a trendy audio accessory, merging style with comfort and visibility.



Each colour choice has been thoughtfully curated to enhance the NovaPods' design, while maintaining a coherent visual language across Ai+ products.



NovaPods will launch nationwide with all colour variants in Q1 2026 through Flipkart & selected offline partners. Details on pricing, specifications, and availability will be announced as the launch date approaches.

About Ai+

Ai+ is India's fastest-growing technology brand, built from the ground up to serve a future shaped by applied intelligence and sovereign innovation. At its core is NxtQuantum OS, India's first native mobile operating system, designed for performance, privacy, and purposeful simplicity. Every Ai+ device blends clean design, battery-optimised hardware, and applied intelligent software to elevate everyday experiences by Adding A Plus.



From redefining smartphones under the Ai+ Smartphone banner to pioneering the Laptab and now the NovaPods as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ is creating new product categories and a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ stands for more than specs - it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.



About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.