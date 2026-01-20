EV Charging Kiosk Industry Growth Outlook: Market To Surge From US$ 7.45 Billion (2024) To US$ 55.46 Billion By 2032, Expanding At A CAGR Of 28.51% (20252032): Analystview Market Insights

San Francisco, USA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EV Charging Kiosk Market was valued at US$ 7,456.89 Million in 2024 and is projected to experience strong growth over the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 28.51% from 2025 to 2032. This rapid expansion is driven by the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles worldwide, rising investments in public and private charging infrastructure, and supportive government policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions. Increasing deployment of fast and ultra-fast charging kiosks across urban areas, highways, and commercial locations is further enhancing market growth.

As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electric car sales touched ~17 million units in 2024, representing ~20% of total car sales, signaling strong demand for accessible charging infrastructure. In parallel, government-led charging programs are accelerating rollout; for instance, India recorded 16,344 public charging stations (27,471 charging points) as of June 2024 (Press Information Bureau, Government of India). These developments, along with innovations in smart charging, digital payments, and renewable integration, are expected to sustain strong market momentum through the forecast period the accelerating deployment of public charging networks and smart charging solutions, the worldwide EV Charging Kiosk industry is anticipated to grow to US$ 55,469.36 Million by 2032.

ABB Group

AeroVironment, Inc

BP Chargemaster

ChargePoint Inc.

ClipperCreek, Inc.

Eaton Corp.

EVgo Services LLC

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Others

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Tesla

The New Motion B.V.

Webasto Group Others

Key Growth Drivers-

Government Support and Policy Initiatives

Governments worldwide are accelerating EV adoption by combining financial incentives, regulatory mandates, and direct infrastructure funding, which is directly strengthening demand for EV charging kiosks. For instance, the U.S. Department of Transportation's NEVI Formula Program allocates US$ 5 billion to build a nationwide fast-charging network along highways, improving public charging availability and utilization. In Europe, the EU Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) mandates fast public charging points at regular intervals (e.g., every 60 km on key transport corridors), ensuring structured deployment across member states.

Similarly, in India, the government is supporting public charging expansion through schemes such as PM E-DRIVE, which includes INR 2,000 crore support for public charging infrastructure, alongside policy measures encouraging EV-ready building and parking infrastructure. Collectively, these actions reduce investment risk for operators, expand charging coverage, and improve long-term viability of kiosk deployments.

Technological Advancements

Technology is a major growth catalyst for the EV charging kiosk market, as continuous innovation is improving charging speed, system reliability, and user convenience. For example, modern kiosks increasingly support high-power DC fast charging, enabling EVs to gain significant range within a short time, which is critical for highway and commercial charging locations. In addition, smart charging software is being integrated into kiosks to optimize power distribution, reduce grid load during peak hours, and enable dynamic pricing. Charging kiosks are also becoming more user-friendly through digital payment systems (UPI/cards/wallets), mobile app-based access, QR-code scanning, and real-time charger availability tracking. Further, many kiosks now include remote monitoring and predictive maintenance, helping operators reduce downtime and ensure consistent service availability.

Market Segmentation-