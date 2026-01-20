VWO And AB Tasty Join Forces To Redefine The Future Of Digital Experience Optimization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Everstone Capital invests significant additional capital to create a scaled platform

PARIS, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VWO and AB Tasty, two pioneers in the optimization space, have entered into an agreement to combine, subject to customary closing conditions. This combination will create an industry-leading digital experience optimization platform offering AI-led experimentation, real-time adaptive personalization, behavioural insights and analytics.

The combined entity will have meaningful scale, surpassing $100 million in annual revenue from more than 4,000 customers globally. It will have a dominant presence in its two largest regions – the United States and Europe, accounting for ~90% of its revenue. With 11 offices and distributed teams across North America, LATAM, Europe, and APAC, this combination unlocks global reach with local execution. The goal is to forge deeper customer partnerships through in-market expertise and make significant investments in a full stack tech platform, offering AI-native capabilities.

“VWO was founded on the conviction that great products, strong fundamentals, and long-term thinking build enduring companies. In AB Tasty, we found a team that shares this philosophy and complements us strongly in product and organization capabilities, while having a strong alignment in culture, vision, and mission. Together, we see an opportunity to create a global leader that delivers greater scale, depth, and consistency to customers, while staying committed to the core value proposition that have made both companies successful,” said Sparsh Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, VWO.

The merged business will be led by a strengthened co-founding executive team drawing from both organizations. Sparsh Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of VWO, will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the combined entity. Ankit Jain will step in as the Chief Product and Technology Officer. Rémi Aubert, AB Tasty's Co-founder and Co-CEO, will become the Chief Customer and Strategy Officer, while Alix de Sagazan, AB Tasty's other Co-founder and Co-CEO, will become the Chief Revenue Officer. These leaders are demonstrating strong conviction and excitement by continuing to be significantly invested with substantial individual ownerships in the combined company.

“Our ambition has always been to create a global leader in experimentation and experience optimization that delivers tangible, measurable value to customers. Over the past few years, as we reflected on the next chapter for AB Tasty, it quickly became clear that the right path was about alignment-across ambition, culture, product, and geography. With VWO, the alignment was clear early on: shared ambition, shared values, complementary strengths, and a common commitment to customers. This combination gives us the opportunity to pursue the same ambition we've always had, but at a much greater scale and significantly expanded resources,” said Alix de Sagazan, Co-CEO, AB Tasty.

The transaction is led by Singapore-headquartered Everstone Capital, the private equity arm of the Everstone Group, which focuses on control investments in the mid-market space with strong focus on the technology sector. Everstone Capital is a majority shareholder in VWO and is investing significant additional capital to remain the largest institutional shareholder in the combined entity.

“This investment is a continuation of the Everstone playbook of combining deep domain expertise with cross-geography perspective to build a market leader, in this case a global, best-in-class digital experience optimization platform. Together, VWO and AB Tasty will have among the most comprehensive product offerings in the category and a well-balanced geographical footprint with a leading market share in multiple major regions. Everstone will also support the company with an advisory board drawing from some of the leading industry experts and operators,” said Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Everstone Capital.

VWO and AB Tasty will provide further information at the appropriate time once customary closing conditions are met and the transaction is concluded.

About VWO:

Founded in 2010, VWO is a unified experience-optimization platform that product, marketing, growth, and engineering teams use to improve customer journeys and accelerate digital performance. With a connected suite of experimentation, analytics, personalization, and feature-delivery tools, VWO enables organizations to make data-driven decisions at scale. Trusted by more than 3,000 brands like Forbes, Walt Disney, Amway, Hilton Vacations, TAP Portugal, Cigna across ecommerce, SaaS, travel, and media, VWO helps teams deliver consistent, measurable improvements to experience, conversion, and revenue. Website:

About AB Tasty:

Founded in 2014 in Paris, AB Tasty is a leading experimentation and personalization platform that enables global brands to optimize digital experiences through A/B testing, feature management, and AI-driven personalization. It is used by more than 1000 leading global brands worldwide, including L'Oreal, Samsonite, USA Today, and Ganni, and across multiple industries, including travel, retail, banking and insurance. Website:

About Everstone Capital:

Everstone Capital, the private equity arm of the Everstone Group, is a Singapore-headquartered investment firm with $3.5 billion in assets under management and a presence across seven global offices. We focus on control-oriented, mid-market investments across high-growth sectors including Technology Services, Healthcare & Pharma, Consumer, Financial Services, and Industrials. Our platform-building approach combines operational expertise with strategic capital to unlock sustainable value and drive long-term growth.

With a team of ~100 experienced professionals, we bring deep domain knowledge, local insight, and an on-ground execution edge to every partnership. Our active ownership model and disciplined execution enable us to scale businesses, accelerate transformation, and consistently deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors. Website:

