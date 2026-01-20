403
Russian Strikes Leave 5,635 Kyiv Buildings Without Heating
(MENAFN) A fatal Russian aerial bombardment has plunged thousands of residential towers across Ukraine's capital into freezing darkness, with municipal authorities scrambling to restore critical utilities amid subzero temperatures.
The assault claimed at least one life and crippled heating systems serving 5,635 apartment complexes throughout Kyiv and neighboring areas, city leadership confirmed Tuesday.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported via Telegram that "After this attack on the capital, 5,635 high-rise buildings are without heat," though electrical service had been reestablished to nearly 80% of impacted structures by Jan. 9.
The capital's eastern districts currently face complete water outages, Klitschko stated, while hospitals, schools, and other public facilities have shifted to backup generators following widespread grid disruptions.
Regional authorities documented one fatality in Bucha district during what Mykola Kalashnyk, the Kyiv region governor, characterized as a "massive attack." The victim perished on-site despite emergency response efforts, Kalashnyk confirmed. The strikes also inflicted damage on two natural gas refueling facilities.
The bombardment forced Klitschko to issue temporary evacuation recommendations for residents of the nearly 6,000 heating-deprived apartment buildings following the Jan. 9 strikes.
Ukraine's energy crisis has intensified under the dual pressure of punishing winter conditions and systematic infrastructure targeting. Last week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mandated expedited power imports as the nation confronts an officially declared emergency state.
Moscow justified the offensive as retaliation for an alleged Ukrainian drone operation targeting President Vladimir Putin's compound in the Novgorod region during late 2024.
Kyiv swiftly rejected these assertions, contending the accusations represent a calculated attempt to sabotage ongoing peace negotiations.
