ICC confirms evidence of atrocities, sexual violence in Sudan’s Darfur
(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) reported Monday that evidence points to war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan’s Darfur region, highlighting repeated atrocities in El Fasher and the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war.
ICC Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan told the UN Security Council that the office’s findings are based on video, audio, and satellite data collected during the reporting period. She said, “Based on information and evidence collected by the office in this reporting period, including video, audio and satellite data, it is the assessment of the office of the prosecutor that war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in El Fasher, including in October as a culmination of the city's siege by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).”
Khan added that the evidence reveals “a similar pattern of crimes previously seen being allegedly committed by the RSF in other areas of Darfur, including detention, mistreatment and killings of persons from non-Arab tribes,” noting that patterns of atrocities in El Geneina in 2023 have been repeated in El Fasher in 2025. She emphasized, “It is undeniable, based on our investigations, that sexual violence, including rape, is being used as a tool of war in Darfur.”
She cited the October 2025 conviction of Ali Mohammed Abdul Rahman as a milestone, describing it as “the first conviction resulting from a referral by the Security Council to the court” and the first on grounds of gender-based persecution.
While investigations face challenges due to limited access and witness protection concerns, Khan noted improved cooperation with African states and Sudanese authorities, including missions to Port Sudan. She concluded, “The systematic and effective investigation of these crimes will remain a key priority in the coming period.”
