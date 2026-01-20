403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey, Uzbekistan strengthen ties through strategic meetings in Ankara
(MENAFN) The Türkiye-Uzbekistan Joint Strategic Planning Group will hold its fourth session on Tuesday in Ankara, co-chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov.
On the same day, the inaugural meeting of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan 4+4 Mechanism will also take place, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Monday.
High-level officials attending include Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, alongside their Uzbek counterparts.
On the same day, the inaugural meeting of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan 4+4 Mechanism will also take place, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Monday.
High-level officials attending include Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, alongside their Uzbek counterparts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment