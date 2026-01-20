Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey, Uzbekistan strengthen ties through strategic meetings in Ankara

2026-01-20 03:26:06
(MENAFN) The Türkiye-Uzbekistan Joint Strategic Planning Group will hold its fourth session on Tuesday in Ankara, co-chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov.

On the same day, the inaugural meeting of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan 4+4 Mechanism will also take place, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Monday.

High-level officials attending include Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, alongside their Uzbek counterparts.

