Death toll rises in Pakistan mall fire as dozens remain missing
(MENAFN) Rescue teams continued combing through the wreckage of a major shopping mall in Karachi on Tuesday, as the death toll from a massive fire climbed to 26, with at least 81 people still reported missing, according to officials.
A list released by the Deputy Commissioner South office in Karachi indicated that the missing include women and children, raising fears that the casualty count could increase as search operations continue. By Monday evening, authorities had recovered 26 bodies from the debris.
Local reports noted that much of the building had collapsed, prompting authorities to use cranes to remove unstable sections amid concerns over further structural failure.
The fire erupted at the Gul Plaza shopping center on MA Jinnah Road, a busy commercial thoroughfare in Karachi’s historic business district. The mall, which houses around 1,200 shops selling clothing, electronics, cosmetics, and crockery, contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze.
