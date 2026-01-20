403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Denmark, Greenland Propose Arctic NATO Mission to Rutte
(MENAFN) Denmark's defense chief revealed Monday that Copenhagen and Greenland have jointly submitted a proposal for a NATO Arctic deployment to alliance leadership, responding to escalating American pressure to seize control of the autonomous territory.
Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen disclosed the initiative during a Brussels press conference alongside Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt, following high-level consultations with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
The Danish minister confirmed the Arctic mission proposal to Rutte, stating: "We have discussed it, and we have also proposed it." He declined, however, to characterize the secretary general's reception of the plan.
Poulsen emphasized Denmark's commitment to maintaining diplomatic channels with Washington, declaring it will not be Denmark that "gives up on insisting on dialogue."
"If the United States were to withdraw from NATO tomorrow, we would face an enormous challenge in managing on our own," he acknowledged, noting that certain comments from Trump "really hurt."
Motzfeldt stressed that "all doors remain open" through partnership and advancement "with a focus on mutual defence" among allies, highlighting that their security is "intertwined with the defence of the United States."
"For us Greenlanders, the most important aspect of our participation is being able to speak on behalf of the people of Greenland while also contributing to finding good solutions in their interests. We have carried out that work in a good way," she stated.
The self-governing Danish territory has become a geopolitical flashpoint due to its commanding Arctic position and abundant mineral wealth, alongside purported apprehensions regarding expanding Russian and Chinese operations in the region.
Trump has continuously insisted that American acquisition of Greenland is essential for national defense and to block Moscow or Beijing from establishing dominance over the island. The former president has additionally warned of tariff retaliation against partners who resist the territorial claim.
Both Copenhagen and Nuuk have categorically dismissed any transaction involving the territory, firmly asserting Danish sovereignty over Greenland.
Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen disclosed the initiative during a Brussels press conference alongside Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt, following high-level consultations with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
The Danish minister confirmed the Arctic mission proposal to Rutte, stating: "We have discussed it, and we have also proposed it." He declined, however, to characterize the secretary general's reception of the plan.
Poulsen emphasized Denmark's commitment to maintaining diplomatic channels with Washington, declaring it will not be Denmark that "gives up on insisting on dialogue."
"If the United States were to withdraw from NATO tomorrow, we would face an enormous challenge in managing on our own," he acknowledged, noting that certain comments from Trump "really hurt."
Motzfeldt stressed that "all doors remain open" through partnership and advancement "with a focus on mutual defence" among allies, highlighting that their security is "intertwined with the defence of the United States."
"For us Greenlanders, the most important aspect of our participation is being able to speak on behalf of the people of Greenland while also contributing to finding good solutions in their interests. We have carried out that work in a good way," she stated.
The self-governing Danish territory has become a geopolitical flashpoint due to its commanding Arctic position and abundant mineral wealth, alongside purported apprehensions regarding expanding Russian and Chinese operations in the region.
Trump has continuously insisted that American acquisition of Greenland is essential for national defense and to block Moscow or Beijing from establishing dominance over the island. The former president has additionally warned of tariff retaliation against partners who resist the territorial claim.
Both Copenhagen and Nuuk have categorically dismissed any transaction involving the territory, firmly asserting Danish sovereignty over Greenland.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment