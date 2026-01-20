Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkey expresses condolences over deadly Karachi mall fire

Turkey expresses condolences over deadly Karachi mall fire


2026-01-20 03:20:37
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Monday offered its condolences to the people of Pakistan following a devastating fire at a shopping mall in Karachi.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the country is "deeply saddened" by the loss of life and prayed for Allah's mercy upon the deceased.

The fire broke out late Saturday at the multi-story Gul Plaza in Karachi’s bustling business district and continued for over 24 hours, complicating rescue operations in the crowded area. Reports indicate the death toll has risen to 26, while dozens remain missing.

Türkiye expressed solidarity with Pakistan in this tragic time, urging support for those affected by the disaster.

MENAFN20012026000045017640ID1110622786



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search