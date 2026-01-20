403
Turkey expresses condolences over deadly Karachi mall fire
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Monday offered its condolences to the people of Pakistan following a devastating fire at a shopping mall in Karachi.
In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the country is "deeply saddened" by the loss of life and prayed for Allah's mercy upon the deceased.
The fire broke out late Saturday at the multi-story Gul Plaza in Karachi’s bustling business district and continued for over 24 hours, complicating rescue operations in the crowded area. Reports indicate the death toll has risen to 26, while dozens remain missing.
Türkiye expressed solidarity with Pakistan in this tragic time, urging support for those affected by the disaster.
