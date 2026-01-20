403
Turkey denies claims of supporting ISIS prisoner release in Syria
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Monday rejected reports suggesting that ISIS militants were freed by the Syrian army with Turkish support, calling the claims "entirely unfounded," according to the nation’s Center for Combating Disinformation.
"It is a well-known and indisputable fact that Türkiye is the country that has carried out the strongest fight against ISIS in the region and has dealt the most significant blows to the ISIS terrorist organization to date," the center stated on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
The center urged the public and Türkiye’s "friendly and brotherly countries and neighbours with whom we have shared the same geography and many common values for centuries" not to lend credibility to these unsubstantiated allegations.
