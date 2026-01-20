403
Turkey offers condolences over deadly train crash in Spain
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Monday expressed sorrow over the high-speed train collision in Spain that claimed at least 39 lives on Sunday.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives as a result of the train crash that occurred yesterday (18 January) in Adamuz, Spain,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The ministry also extended wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in the accident.
Authorities reported that at least 39 people were killed and 152 others injured when two high-speed trains collided near Adamuz in Cordoba province. The crash occurred around 7:40 pm local time (1840 GMT) when a train traveling from Malaga to Madrid derailed and moved onto an adjacent track, causing a second train traveling south from Madrid to Huelva to derail as well.
Regional authorities noted that two carriages of the Alvia train fell down a four-meter embankment, which complicated rescue efforts, as stated by reports. Spain’s Interior Ministry said five of the injured remain in critical condition, 24 others—including four minors—were seriously hurt, and over 120 passengers sustained minor to moderate injuries.
