403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Avalue Technology Launches The BMX Series Industrial Barebone Systems
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479), a provider specializing in industrial computer solutions, today announced the launch of its new BMX Series industrial desktop barebone systems, including BMX-P550, BMX-P820A, and BMX-P850. Powered by 14th Gen Intel® CoreTM processors (Raptor Lake-S Refresh), the BMX Series adopts a barebone-first design philosophy, delivering an optimal balance of configuration flexibility, long-term stability, and AI-ready architecture for edge AI, smart manufacturing, machine vision, and industrial AI workstation applications.
One Series, Multiple Industrial Scenarios
Designed to address diverse space, performance, and expansion requirements, the BMX Series enables system integrators and enterprises to scale performance on demand-“Expand at Will”-while maintaining industrial-grade reliability and platform longevity. Each barebone configuration (chassis, motherboard, and PSU) is pre-validated to accelerate deployment and system verification, while preserving maximum flexibility for customization. The series is ideal for AI-driven factory automation, digital display, smart surveillance, and edge computing deployments.
BMX-P550: Compact Edge AI and Industrial Control Platform
The BMX-P550 is optimized for space-limited edge environments, delivering strong computing performance within a compact 5.7L industrial chassis.
Key features:
Supports 14th Gen Intel® CoreTM processors and DDR5 memory
Dual Intel® Gigabit Ethernet (I219LM + I226V) for reliable industrial networking
PCIe Gen4 x16 and M.2 expansion for GPU, AI accelerators, and wireless modules
Triple display output (HDMI + 2× DP++)
Supports Mini-ITX motherboard
Supports 2 x Half-Size (Shared with 1 x Full-Size) expansion slots
Ideal for edge AI inference, smart machinery, industrial gateways, and automation
BMX-P820A: Line-Side AI Vision Accelerator
The BMX-P820A is a Micro-ATX platform purpose-built for real-time AI vision and defect inspection in smart manufacturing environments.
Key features:
Supports 14th Gen Intel® CoreTM processors and DDR5 memory
PCIe Gen5 x16 GPU support for high-performance AI vision workloads
Up to four expansion slots (depending on motherboard configuration)
Supports Mini-ITX / Micro-ATX motherboard
Chassis design supports up to 4 full-height expansion slots
Rich industrial I/O and industrial-grade storage support
Enables real-time defect detection, reduced scrap, and improved First Pass Yield (FPY)
BMX-P850: High-Density Industrial AI Workstation
Positioned as a scalable industrial AI workstation, the BMX-P850 delivers maximum expandability and long-term operational stability for demanding AI applications.
Key features:
Supports 14th Gen Intel® CoreTM processors and DDR5 memory
Supports ATX / Micro-ATX / Mini-ITX motherboards
Chassis design supports up to 7 full-height expansion slots
Optimized for high-performance GPU configurations
Robust thermal and mechanical design for 24/7 industrial operation
Ideal for AI workstations, centralized edge computing, and industrial vision systems
Key Advantages of the BMX Series:
Barebone-centric design for faster deployment and validation
Flexible expansion with PCIe, M.2, and GPU support
Industrial-grade reliability for continuous operation
AI-ready architecture to future-proof industrial computing investments
The Avalue BMX Series industrial barebone systems are available now. For more information, visit Avalue Website, or contact us using our online contact form.
About Avalue Technology
Avalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a provider specializing in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.
One Series, Multiple Industrial Scenarios
Designed to address diverse space, performance, and expansion requirements, the BMX Series enables system integrators and enterprises to scale performance on demand-“Expand at Will”-while maintaining industrial-grade reliability and platform longevity. Each barebone configuration (chassis, motherboard, and PSU) is pre-validated to accelerate deployment and system verification, while preserving maximum flexibility for customization. The series is ideal for AI-driven factory automation, digital display, smart surveillance, and edge computing deployments.
BMX-P550: Compact Edge AI and Industrial Control Platform
The BMX-P550 is optimized for space-limited edge environments, delivering strong computing performance within a compact 5.7L industrial chassis.
Key features:
Supports 14th Gen Intel® CoreTM processors and DDR5 memory
Dual Intel® Gigabit Ethernet (I219LM + I226V) for reliable industrial networking
PCIe Gen4 x16 and M.2 expansion for GPU, AI accelerators, and wireless modules
Triple display output (HDMI + 2× DP++)
Supports Mini-ITX motherboard
Supports 2 x Half-Size (Shared with 1 x Full-Size) expansion slots
Ideal for edge AI inference, smart machinery, industrial gateways, and automation
BMX-P820A: Line-Side AI Vision Accelerator
The BMX-P820A is a Micro-ATX platform purpose-built for real-time AI vision and defect inspection in smart manufacturing environments.
Key features:
Supports 14th Gen Intel® CoreTM processors and DDR5 memory
PCIe Gen5 x16 GPU support for high-performance AI vision workloads
Up to four expansion slots (depending on motherboard configuration)
Supports Mini-ITX / Micro-ATX motherboard
Chassis design supports up to 4 full-height expansion slots
Rich industrial I/O and industrial-grade storage support
Enables real-time defect detection, reduced scrap, and improved First Pass Yield (FPY)
BMX-P850: High-Density Industrial AI Workstation
Positioned as a scalable industrial AI workstation, the BMX-P850 delivers maximum expandability and long-term operational stability for demanding AI applications.
Key features:
Supports 14th Gen Intel® CoreTM processors and DDR5 memory
Supports ATX / Micro-ATX / Mini-ITX motherboards
Chassis design supports up to 7 full-height expansion slots
Optimized for high-performance GPU configurations
Robust thermal and mechanical design for 24/7 industrial operation
Ideal for AI workstations, centralized edge computing, and industrial vision systems
Key Advantages of the BMX Series:
Barebone-centric design for faster deployment and validation
Flexible expansion with PCIe, M.2, and GPU support
Industrial-grade reliability for continuous operation
AI-ready architecture to future-proof industrial computing investments
The Avalue BMX Series industrial barebone systems are available now. For more information, visit Avalue Website, or contact us using our online contact form.
About Avalue Technology
Avalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a provider specializing in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment