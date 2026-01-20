Newblue Partners With Trigitec To Expand Broadcast And Proav Reach Across Europe

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- NewBlue, a leader in live production graphics and broadcast solutions, today announced a new partnership with Trigitec, a Netherlands-based value-added distributor serving the European ProAV and broadcast markets.

Through this partnership, Trigitec will bring NewBlue's live production graphics software and turnkey hardware solutions to resellers and system integrators across Europe, providing localized technical expertise, pre-sales project support, and after-sales service to help customers successfully deploy modern live production workflows.

Trigitec delivers the technical and logistical infrastructure required for professional video and AV-over-IP environments. Serving both system integrators and resellers, the company supports complex projects with hands-on pre-sales consultancy, workflow design assistance, and dedicated local technical support. With rapid shipping across the European Union and a strong focus on localized service, Trigitec helps partners scale deployments efficiently while maintaining performance and reliability.

“We are excited to work together with NewBlue to bring their live production graphics software and turnkey hardware solutions to our customers across the European broadcast and ProAV market,” said Riccardo van der Gaag, Managing Director at Trigitec.“NewBlue is a great solution that is remarkably easy to use, offering seamless integrations with other tools and software. This partnership adds a vital production layer to our portfolio, allowing us to offer more comprehensive solutions to our partners. We look forward to supporting resellers and system integrators with the local technical expertise and pre-sales project help needed to successfully deploy NewBlue's technology across Europe.”

Trigitec's portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Magewell, PTZOptics, Netgear, and Bolin, making NewBlue a natural addition that complements existing capture, networking, and camera solutions. Together, NewBlue and Trigitec enable partners to deliver complete, end-to-end live production systems-combining graphics, automation, and control with the infrastructure required for professional broadcast and ProAV environments.

We're thrilled to bring Trigitec into our esteemed distribution network,” said Ian Foster.“Their proven track record in the European broadcast and ProAV markets, along with their commitment to supporting partners at every stage of a project, makes this a natural fit. This partnership significantly expands our ability to support resellers and integrators with local expertise and seamless access to NewBlue's live graphics solutions.

This partnership reinforces NewBlue's continued investment in Europe and ensures customers benefit from localized expertise, faster deployment, and scalable live production solutions tailored to modern broadcast and ProAV demands. For more information, visit .

About NewBlue, Inc.

Established in 2006, NewBlue, Inc. is a California-based digital media company that empowers live broadcasters, technical directors, and video editors with innovative video graphics, effects, and titling technologies. With its NewBlueLIVETM and NewBluePOSTTM lines of live streaming and editing essentials, NewBlue is the leading provider of quick and intuitive software and hardware solutions for live broadcast and post-production environments. Its Fusion, CaptivateTM, TotalFXTM and Titler ProTM product offerings deliver cost-effective secret weapons for saving time, reducing complexity, solving problems, and improving overall production value. For more information, visit .