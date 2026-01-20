Geological Survey Of India To Chart Future Geoscientific Initiatives At CGPB Meet On Jan 21

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The Geological Survey of India's Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting will be convened here on January 21, to chart future geoscientific initiatives and deliberate on mineral exploration strategies, new initiatives in clean energy, geohazards, and sustainable development, the government said on Tuesday.

The deliberations in the meeting will focus on the exploration of critical minerals such as lithium, graphite, vanadium, scandium, cesium, etc., aligned with national priorities on energy transition and Atmanirbhar Bharat, according to an official statement.

Adoption of modern exploration tools like AI/ML-based data integration, geophysical surveys, hyperspectral remote sensing, deep drilling, and mineral system studies will be discussed.

The Ministry of Mines will convene the 65th CGPB meeting, in which key stakeholders from the central ministries, state governments, industry, academia, and mining sectors will participate, the statement said.

The Annual Field Season Programme (FSP) of GSI is placed for discussion and to avoid duplication of work at the CGPB meeting. The members of CGPB and other stakeholders place their requests for collaborative work with GSI at the meeting.

Based on the priorities set by the government and urgency of proposals, the Annual Programme of GSI for survey and mapping, exploration, research and development, multidisciplinary catering to societal projects as well as training and capacity building programmes during the forthcoming financial year is given a final shape after due discussion and deliberations held at the topmost level at CGPB meeting, the statement said.

Pre-competitive data sharing and collaborative exploration models, especially for critical and strategic minerals, to optimise national resources, reduce duplication, and accelerate transition from exploration to auction-ready blocks, will also feature among the focal points.

Discussions on landslide hazard zonation and slope stability studies, for disaster risk reduction, especially in the Himalayan and NE states, will be held at the meeting.

In the meeting, GSI's Annual Programme for FS 2026-27, comprising 1,068 rigorously peer-reviewed projects across various disciplines of Earth sciences, with major emphasis on mineral exploration, will also be placed.