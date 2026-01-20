403
Denmark says Greenland military presence aims to address security
(MENAFN) Denmark’s foreign minister on Monday said there is a “misunderstanding” in Washington regarding his country’s recent increase in military forces in Greenland, stressing that the move addresses security concerns rather than provoking US President Donald Trump.
Lars Lokke Rasmussen reaffirmed Denmark’s commitment to agreements reached with Washington during a recent White House meeting, including the establishment of a working group on Greenland. “We will do that, and then we have to see what the Americans do,” he told local media after meeting with British counterpart Yvette Cooper in London.
Rasmussen explained that the US may have misinterpreted recent developments in the Arctic territory. “What we have done in Greenland in recent days is not to build up to provoke the American president. It is to build up to meet his concern,” he said.
Earlier on Monday, Danish troops reportedly arrived in western Greenland following an announcement by Denmark’s armed forces. Rasmussen emphasized, “The sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries must be respected,” according to public broadcaster.
Speaking to a news agency, he added that Denmark and Greenland have kept Chinese investments out of the island and warned, “We have red lines that can't be crossed.”
Rasmussen also stressed that any European response to Trump’s tariff threats would be collective, not just Denmark acting alone.
