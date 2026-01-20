403
Prince Harry Appears in Court for Daily Mail Privacy Trial
(MENAFN) Britain's Prince Harry entered court Monday as his high-stakes privacy lawsuit against the Daily Mail's publisher advanced into its third and conclusive stage.
The duke of Sussex joins six other high-profile claimants alleging the tabloid's parent company deployed illegal tactics to extract information for sensational coverage, media reported.
The legal action, brought by Harry alongside singer Elton John and actors Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, accuses Associated Newspapers Ltd. of contracting private investigators to plant surveillance devices in vehicles, access confidential records, and intercept telephone conversations.
The publishing house has dismissed these allegations, characterizing them as absurd.
Launching the proceedings, attorney David Sherborne stated Associated Newspapers cultivated a multi-decade pattern of unlawful information gathering "that wrecked the lives of so many."
Sherborne further alleged the corporation's consistent denials, purported destruction of evidence, and "masses upon masses of missing documents" had obstructed plaintiffs from determining the newspapers' precise actions.
"They swore that they were a clean ship," Sherborne said, adding: "Associated knew that these emphatic denials were not true … They knew they had skeletons in their closet."
The proceedings at London's High Court are projected to span nine weeks and will feature Harry testifying once more—following his historic 2023 appearance as the first senior royal to give court testimony in over a century.
Harry secured a 2023 judicial ruling determining the Daily Mirror's publishers engaged in "widespread and habitual" phone hacking. Last year, Rupert Murdoch, founder of News Corp, whose UK tabloids include The Sun, delivered an uncommon apology for systematic intrusions into his private life and committed to substantial financial compensation to resolve his privacy claim.
